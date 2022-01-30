Navjot Sidhu's 'sister' Suman Toor: 'How will someone who disowned his family see the state as his own?'

Suman Toor, who come out with serious allegations against her brother and termed him as a cruel person, has told Asianet News Hindi that her intention was not to defame him but to get justice.

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister Suman Toor, who come out with serious allegations against her brother and termed him as a cruel person, has told Asianet News Hindi that her intention was not to defame him but to get justice.

A day after she levelled sensational allegations that Sidhu abandoned her mother and sister after his father's death, Suman told Asianet News Hindi that Sidhu does not want to talk about them and does not want anyone to know about them their relationship. Read on.

Why are allegations being made at a time when Sidhu is going to contest elections?

He has been fighting elections for many years. So does that mean that we do not speak at all? I had to have my say. I was tired of suppressing my pain. I had to tell outsiders who Sidhu really is? How has his behaviour with the family been? That is why I spoke up. Still, I did not want to defame him. I just wanted to inform everyone about it.

There are allegations that someone has brought you so that the family dispute can be taken advantage of in the elections?

No one brought us. Do I not know the way to Punjab? It is not as if I have not appeared before the media earlier. I have tried many times. Nobody heard us. Sidhu did not even allow our voice to emerge in the media. So now he has made his point. Because his voice will be heard in the election. That's why he has chosen this opportunity. I don't know anyone is making this a political issue. This is a family matter.

Your allegations have caused political damage to Sidhu. Do you regret it?

If there is anyone who should regret their action, that's Sidhu. He pushed his mother out of the house. Does he regret that? No one has any idea what happened to us. Can you feel the pain we felt when our mother died an anonymous death at the railway station? We were distraught. Sidhu grabbed our money and our house. He threw us out of the house. He is refusing to even acknowledge us.

Do you think you will get your right back by making allegations like this?

Answer- Even if we do not, Sidhu will have to tell people about it. People will come to know who Sidhu really is. He is a liar. I want to tell everyone about him. At least I can release the anguish that exists within me. That's why I have spoken in the media and expressed my views. As far as my right is concerned, I would surely get that if there is public pressure -- if people like you raise my voice.

What did you achieve from levelling these allegations?

Till now, Sidhu had been telling everyone that his parents got separated when he was very young. I have exposed his lie. People got to know for the first time how he treats his family and what sort of a person he is. Is it a crime to tell everyone about such a person? How will someone who disowned his own family see his state and country as his own? Sidhu has been lying to the people.

