    Prophet row: Javed Ahmed, alleged mastermind of Prayagraj violence, detained

    Speaking to reporters,  Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar said, "There could be more masterminds. The anti-social elements used minor children to hurl stones at the police and the administration. Case registered under 29 crucial sections. Action to be taken under the Gangster Act and NSA."

    Prophet row Javed Ahmed alleged Mastermind of Prayagraj violence detained gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 11, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

    A day after violence erupted in Prayagraj between protesters and Uttar Pradesh Police amidst protests against BJP's Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad, the alleged mastermind, Javed Ahmed, was detained on Saturday.

    He added Javed's daughter, a student in Delhi, is also involved in such activities, and if needed, they would contact Delhi Police and send their teams to detain her.

    Elaborating further on Friday's incident, Kumar said no connection had been established yet between the violence and AIMIM. "Names of some people from AIMIM have surfaced, gathering evidence for the same," he added.

    Also Read | Prophet remarks row: Delhi Police files FIR in connection with protests outside Jama Masjid

    Protests occurred across the country in response to statements made by suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma against the Prophet Muhammad. 

    Following Friday prayers, protests were held in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. Protesters held signs calling for Nupur Sharma's arrest. Stone-pelting incidents were recorded in various states as protesters battled with police.

    On Friday, the DCP had said, "Around 1,500 people had gathered at the mosque for Friday prayers. When the prayers ended peacefully, some people came outside, started showing placards and shouted slogans. Some others also joined them later and the numbers went up to around 300." 

    Also read: Prophet row: Violence & vandalism grips several states over demand to arrest Nupur Sharma

    "Police deployment always remains at Jama Masjid during Friday prayers. The protesters were dispersed within 10 to 15 minutes and the situation is peaceful. Legal action will be taken in connection with the incident. We have identified some of the miscreants and our teams are working to identify others," Chauhan said.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2022, 12:48 PM IST
