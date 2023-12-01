Dubai: PM Modi proposes to host COP33 in India in 2028

PM Modi's participation continued as he arrived at the Leadership Pavilion, set to deliver his address during the opening session of the conference, while Britain's King Charles III, renowned for his longstanding dedication to environmental causes, was also slated to speak at the summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (December 1) addressed the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) Summit in Dubai and revealed an ambitious proposal to host COP33 in India come 2028. Among the world leaders present, PM Modi stood as the sole head of state to address the summit's inaugural panel. The United Nations' World Climate Action Summit kicked off its scheduled events in the glittering landscape of the United Arab Emirates.

Addressing the ceremonial opening for Heads of States at COP28 in Dubai, PM Modi emphasized, "You have continuously supported the issues of climate justice, climate finance, and green credit raised by me. With our collective efforts, the belief has increased that for the welfare of the world, it is necessary to protect everyone's interests."

Expressing India's environmental commitments, PM Modi stated, "India aims to reduce the emissions intensity of its GDP by 45 percent by 2030. We have decided to increase the share of non-fossil fuels to 50 percent." Additionally, he introduced the idea of a "Green Credit Initiative" during his address at the high-level segment, proposing another proactive step toward environmental stewardship.

PM Modi's participation continued as he arrived at the Leadership Pavilion, set to deliver his address during the opening session of the conference, while Britain's King Charles III, renowned for his longstanding dedication to environmental causes, was also slated to speak at the summit.

