Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dubai: PM Modi proposes to host COP33 in India in 2028

    PM Modi's participation continued as he arrived at the Leadership Pavilion, set to deliver his address during the opening session of the conference, while Britain's King Charles III, renowned for his longstanding dedication to environmental causes, was also slated to speak at the summit.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposes to host COP33 in 2028 at COP28 in Dubai AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 4:18 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (December 1) addressed the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) Summit in Dubai and revealed an ambitious proposal to host COP33 in India come 2028. Among the world leaders present, PM Modi stood as the sole head of state to address the summit's inaugural panel. The United Nations' World Climate Action Summit kicked off its scheduled events in the glittering landscape of the United Arab Emirates.

    Addressing the ceremonial opening for Heads of States at COP28 in Dubai, PM Modi emphasized, "You have continuously supported the issues of climate justice, climate finance, and green credit raised by me. With our collective efforts, the belief has increased that for the welfare of the world, it is necessary to protect everyone's interests."

    Supreme Court examines legality: Can women be accused in rape cases? Widow's case sparks legal conundrum

    Expressing India's environmental commitments, PM Modi stated, "India aims to reduce the emissions intensity of its GDP by 45 percent by 2030. We have decided to increase the share of non-fossil fuels to 50 percent." Additionally, he introduced the idea of a "Green Credit Initiative" during his address at the high-level segment, proposing another proactive step toward environmental stewardship.

    PM Modi's participation continued as he arrived at the Leadership Pavilion, set to deliver his address during the opening session of the conference, while Britain's King Charles III, renowned for his longstanding dedication to environmental causes, was also slated to speak at the summit.

    UP 'saree' murders: 9 women killed in 6 months in Bareilly, 'psycho killer' on the run

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 4:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kollam kidnapping case: 3 suspects held from Thenkasi rkn

    Kollam kidnapping case: 3 suspects held from Thenkasi

    We are the resident power in Indian Ocean Naval Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar ahead of Navy Day

    'We are the resident power in Indian Ocean...' Naval Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar ahead of Navy Day

    Maharashtra prison's unique approach includes pani puris, ice-cream and hair dyes for inmates' well-being AJR

    Maharashtra prison's unique approach includes pani puris, ice-cream and hair dyes for inmates' well-being

    Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar calls for AI legislative safeguards

    Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar calls for AI legislative safeguards

    Viral Video: Couple exchange garlands, groom ties mangalsutra around bride's neck in moving train wedding snt

    Viral Video: Couple exchange garlands, groom ties mangalsutra around bride's neck in moving train wedding

    Recent Stories

    Decoding Bitcoin's environmental toll: How single transaction uses enough clean water to fill a swimming pool snt

    Decoding Bitcoin's environmental toll: How single transaction uses enough clean water to fill a swimming pool

    Dunki Drop 3 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan strikes nostalgic note with 'Nikle The Kabhie Hum Ghar Se' ATG

    'Dunki Drop 3 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan strikes nostalgic note with 'Nikle The Kabhie Hum Ghar Se'

    AB de Villiers optimistic about MS Dhoni's future: 'Maybe he's got three more years' in the IPL osf

    IPL 2024: 'Maybe he has got 3 more years' - AB De Villiers' sensational remark about CSK icon MS Dhoni

    Realme GT 5 Pro teaser reveals design will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC WATCH gcw

    Realme GT 5 Pro teaser reveals design, will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC (WATCH)

    Kollam kidnapping case: 3 suspects held from Thenkasi rkn

    Kollam kidnapping case: 3 suspects held from Thenkasi

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon