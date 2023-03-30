Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Powerful blast creates crater in village near India-Pak border in J&K's Kathua

    Sources said it appears to be an IED blast. It is suspected that the IED might have been carried by a drone and dropped at the wrong site close to the border, they said.

    Powerful blast creates crater in village near India-Pak border in J&K's Kathua
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 8:30 AM IST

    A massive crater formed after a powerful blast at a village near the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district has triggered fear among the locals, officials said on Thursday.

    Sources said it appeared to be an IED blast. It is suspected that the IED might have been carried by a drone and dropped at the wrong site close to the border, they said.

    Also Read: New video alert: Amritpal Singh sends message to Khalistan supporters; slams Punjab police from 'hideout'

    Information about the explosion was received around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh Jamwal told PTI

    "We have also launched a search operation Thursday morning. The bomb squad has collected the samples from the site and sent them for tests," the SSP said.

    Block Development Committee (BDC) chairman Ram Lal Kaliya, a resident of Saniyal village, which is just 300 metres from the border post, said, "Around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, we heard an explosion. I informed the post in charge who also confirmed the sound of the blast."

    The blast site was located after one-and-half hours, he said, adding that a big crater was found in an agriculture field. 

    Also Read: '2 persons misbehaved with me when I was just six': Collector in Kerala's Pathanamthitta recalls her ordeal

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 8:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Same sex marriage Faith leaders cite threat to Indian culture and religious freedom; write to CJI, President

    Same-sex marriage: Faith leaders cite threat to Indian culture and religious freedom; write to CJI, President

    Most Himalayan glaciers are melting or retreating: Govt confirms

    Most Himalayan glaciers are melting or retreating: Govt confirms

    Watch Farmer kisses PM Modi photo on bus; says he will conqueror of the world AJR

    Watch: Karnataka farmer kisses PM Modi photo on bus; says he will conquer the world

    Karnataka Election 2023: Retaining power in state will help BJP maintain momentum

    Karnataka Election 2023: Retaining power in state will help BJP maintain momentum

    'Two persons misbehaved with me at the age of six': Collector Divya S Iyer recalls her ordeal anr

    '2 persons misbehaved with me when I was just six': Collector in Kerala's Pathanamthitta recalls her ordeal

    Recent Stories

    Bholaa Screening: Ajay Devgn, Kajol arrive with family to watch the action thriller RBA

    Bholaa Screening: Ajay Devgn, Kajol arrive with family to watch the action thriller

    Spouses of H-1B visa holders can work in the US, says judge

    Spouses of H-1B visa holders can work in the US, says judge

    Ram Navami special: Adipurush's NEW poster launch featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh RBA

    Ram Navami special: Adipurush's NEW poster launch featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh

    Have these three coffee-infused drinks to aid your weight loss journey vma

    Have these three coffee-infused drinks to aid your weight loss journey

    3 useful painkillers that are easily available in your kitchens vma

    3 useful painkillers that are easily available in your kitchens

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon