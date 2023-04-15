Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf shot dead: Assailants posed as journalists; here's what happened - WATCH

    Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire at them near a medical college in Prayagraj on Saturday night.

    Prayagraj Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf shot dead: Assailants posed as journalists; here's what happened - WATCH snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 15, 2023, 11:39 PM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by unidentified assailants while police were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj on Saturday night. 

    A senior police officer said three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred just two days after Ahmed's son was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi. 

    Also read: Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf shot dead in Prayagraj; disturbing video goes viral

    The shooting around 10 pm was caught on camera as media persons were following the duo, who were being escorted to the hospital by police for a medical checkup.

    At least two people, who posed as media persons, were seen firing from a close range at Ahmed and his brother, who fell to the ground. Police soon overpowered the assailants. The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmed and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings.

    "We are looking into the incident. It is too early to say anything. We are yet to question the arrested men," a police officer said. 

    Ahmed, a former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP, and his brother Ashraf were brought here for a court hearing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. 

    Ahmed's son Asad and one of his accomplices were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13. Their last rites were performed earlier in the day.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
