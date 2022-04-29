PM Modi wears a turban, hails Sikh community's role in new India

"Our Gurus have taught us bravery and service," Prime Minister Modi, who was wearing a maroon turban, stated. He further said, "India's people moved to different regions of the world with no resources and earned success through their hard work. This is the spirit of today's New India." More than 25 non-resident Indians from various countries made up the delegation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Friday that the Sikh community's contribution to the liberation movement and the post-independence era will never be forgotten. Addressing a Sikh delegation of over 100 renowned members at his house, he claimed that the new India is leaving its imprint on the entire globe, citing the Sikh community as a key connection in India-other nations ties.

"Our Gurus have taught us bravery and service," Prime Minister Modi, who was wearing a maroon turban, stated. He further said, "India's people moved to different regions of the world with no resources and earned success through their hard work. This is the spirit of today's New India." More than 25 non-resident Indians from various countries made up the delegation.

He recalled spending time with Sikh families by saying, "Going to Gurudwaras, spending time in service, obtaining langar, and staying at Sikh families' houses." This has always been a natural part of my existence."

Modi stated that he has always thought of the Indian diaspora as national ambassadors. "All of you are out of India, Maa Bharati's strong voice, the high identity. When you see India's growth, your chest expands and your head rises with pride," he added.

"Earlier it was thought that India has such a big population, from where would they vaccinate the entire population, how will people's lives be saved?" he added, referring to India's successful Covid-19 vaccine push. However, India has already surpassed the United States as the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines. He said, "People all across the world are now using the India immunisation effort as an example. We have emerged as the most important startup industry."

"New India is reaching new heights and leaving its imprint on the globe. The Covid-19 epidemic is the most extreme example of this" he continued.

During the meeting, a video presentation highlighting the Prime Minister's measures to improve the well-being of the Sikh community was shown, according to a release. The discussion comes just days after the Prime Minister met with Sikh community members and made an address from the Red Fort at a ceremony commemorating the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

