PM Modi, Japan counterpart Kishida discuss ways to boost economic and cultural ties

Both the leaders held “productive” talks on a wide range of issues including ways to further boost bilateral economic and cultural ties.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in Delhi. Both the leaders held “productive” talks on a wide range of issues including ways to further boost bilateral economic and cultural ties.

Modi and Kishida held productive talks during which ways to boost economic and cultural linkages between the two countries were discussed, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “The 14th Annual Summit gets underway with a meeting between PM @narendramodi and Japanese PM @kishida230. Another step toward advancing the India-Japan partnership – a partnership for peace, prosperity and progress!”

PM Kishida, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived in Delhi at around 3:40 pm on his first visit to India as the head of the Japanese government.

Kishida was received by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on his arrival at Palam airport in Delhi.

According to a media advisory issued by the External Affairs Ministry, the Japanese prime minister is scheduled to depart from India at 8 am on Sunday. PM Kishida is travelling to Cambodia after concluding his India visit.

Before leaving for India, PM Kishida said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is unacceptable and such actions should never be allowed in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Japanese Prime Minister said he will exchange views on the situation in Ukraine with leaders of India and Cambodia.

Meanwhile, Japanese media reported that Kishida may announce a $42 billion investment plan during his visit to India. Quad partners Kishida and PM Modi will discuss the Ukraine war and China’s actions in the South China Sea, apart from issues of economic cooperation and strategic partnership between Japan and India.