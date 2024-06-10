PM Modi addresses PMO officials after assuming office, sets ambitious goals for India's future (WATCH)

During his address, PM Modi clarified his motivations and said, "Not my agenda to be here for power or post." He further expressed his belief that the PMO should serve the people rather than act as a personal power center.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (June 10) addressed officials at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), outlining his vision and priorities for his third consecutive term. Stressing a commitment to national progress, PM Modi said, "We will take the nation to new heights."

"The Prime Minister's Office was seen as a power center before 2014. I always believed it should be the people's PMO and not Modi's," he asserted.

The Prime Minister reiterated his primary goal and said, "We have one goal, which is nation first, one motivation, 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047; my every moment is for the country."

"We are not those people for whom office starts at this time and ends at this time. We are not those people, we are not bound by time, we have no limits to our thinking, and we have no criteria for our efforts. Those who are beyond this are my team and the country trusts that team," PM Modi said.

Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister on Sunday evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in a grand ceremony attended by leaders from India's neighboring countries and the Indian Ocean region. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath, with Modi donning a full-sleeved white kurta paired with churidar and a blue half-jacket.

Throughout his previous terms, PM Modi has spearheaded numerous key initiatives, including Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Housing for All, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Man Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, UDAN, and Make in India.

Leading the BJP-led NDA to a third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi has successfully secured an absolute majority for the BJP in both the 2014 and 2019 elections.

