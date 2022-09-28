PFI banned in India: BJP lauds home ministry's decision, says strong and timely action by central government

As the central government declared PFI and its associates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect, BJP leader Kapil Mishra took to Twitter and said, "Banning PFI is a decisive step against Islamic Jihad."

Days after holding multiple raids across the country and arrests by the central agencies, a radical outfit, Popular Front of India (PFI), was on Wednesday (September 28) banned for five years by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for its alleged links to terror funding.

Along with PFI, the Ministry of Home Affairs have banned its associate organisations such as Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala were also banned for 5 years.

Also read: Not just PFI, 8 of its fronts have also been banned; Here's why

It is reportedly said that the demand to ban the outfit was made by several states. The decision was taken based on the report of the investigating agencies.

On September 22 and September 27, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and state police conducted raids in multiple locations on the PFI.

As the central government declared PFI and its associates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect, BJP leader Kapil Mishra took to Twitter and said, "Banning PFI is a decisive step against Islamic Jihad."

Also read: PFI banned for five years, Government cites national security threat

Reacting to the development, BJP's national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, stated on Twitter, "Strong & timely action by Central Government, MHA that has banned the #PFI for a period of five years. But we have seen in the past how Congress, SP, RJD, Left, etc have given political patronage to terror in name of votebank."

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommaisaid, "It was a long-time demand by the people of this country, by all political parties, including the Opposition like CPI, CPM and Congress. PFI was involved in anti-national activities, violence. They had their command outside the country."

Also read: Himachal Pradesh election 2022: Congress to field all sitting MLAs, say sources

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya took a dig at the Congress as the Centre took the major step of banning the Popular Front of India and said the Congress has "actively defended" and "collaborated" with the PFI in the past.

Accusing the Congress of siding with the PFI in the past, Amit Malviya on Wednesday said, "Will Congress leaders like Salman Khurshid, who have in the past walked the path of ignominy, and unsuccessfully defended radical organisation like the SIMI, speak for the now-banned terror group?"

In the first round of raids, as many as 106 people belonging to PFI were arrested. Meanwhile, in the second, 247 people belonging to PFI were arrested/detained. Investigating agencies got enough evidence against the outfit, based on which the decision to ban the outfit was taken.

The NIA and ED on September 22 carried out searches against the PFI at 93 locations in 15 states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur. At least 106 PFI members and their alleged associates were arrested in the first round of raids.