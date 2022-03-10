Panaji, Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE: It's Utpal Parrikar's pride vs BJP's legacy

Counting of votes for the Goa Election 2022 will begin at 8 AM on Thursday, and all eyes will be on the fate of the Panaji constituency.

Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE:Hung over a prediction in high-stakes battle

It will be interesting to see if former CM and BJP stalwart late Manohar Parrikar's son, Utpal Parrikar, will make significant inroads in Goa's political landscape as he contested as an independent candidate after being denied a ticket by the saffron party.

According to the Election Commission data, Panaji has 22,408 registered voters — 10,531 male and 11,877 female. The constituency houses the Goa Secretariat, offices of all major departments, the Chief minister's residence, and consulates. A large part of the constituency has commercial areas.

Exit polls have indicated that the coastal state might be heading for another hung assembly, much like the cliffhanger of 2017. Data predicted both BJP and the Congress would end up with around 15-18 seats each in the 40-member house. The kingmaker is likely to be Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, which might win 2-4 seats.

No. of candidates in the fray: 7

Opposing Utpal Parrikar is the ruling BJP's sitting MLA Atanasio Monserrate, a former Congressman who had defeated the saffron party candidate in 2019 but joined the BJP in 2020.

The Congress has fielded former bureaucrat Elvis Gomes, who was Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate in 2017, but later fell out with his party and joined the Grand Old Party.

On the other hand, the AAP has fielded Valmiki Naik for the third time from the seat — in 2017, 2019 bypoll and now in 2022.

Here's a list of the candidates:

Atanasio Monserrate - BJP

Devendra Sundaram - Independent

Elvis Gomes - Congress

Rajesh Vinayak Redkar - Revolutionary Goans Party

Utpal Manohar Parrikar - Independent

Valmiki Datta Naik - AAP

Yeshwant Madar - Independent

Election issues raised:

In the run-up to the election, Utpal Parrikar made the Panaji contest into a 'prestige fight', repeatedly stating that his purpose behind contesting was not to seek any post but to stand up for the values that were steadily eroding in the present BJP set-up. Unemployment is a crisis in Goa, and Parrikar has said he has a blueprint for the constituency and will work not only to generate employment but create entrepreneurs.

It is worth noting that Utpal Parrikar is himself a graduate of Michigan State University, who left Silicon Valley to start his own business in the coastal state before taking the plunge into politics.

Vote share in 2017:

In the 2017 state assembly elections, BJP's Sidharth Sripad Kuncalienker won the Panaji seat, defeating Atanasio Monserrate of the UGP by a margin of 1,069 votes. The BJP had received 45.7 per cent of the votes in this Panaji seat.

Goa Election 2022 voter turnout:

The single-phase assembly elections in Goa saw a high voter turnout of 78.94 per cent for the 40 assembly seats. The Panaji constituency had a voter turnout of 73.75 per cent.