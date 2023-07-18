Oommen Chandy, former Kerala CM, passes away at 79; Know his net worth & other details

Oommen Chandy, former Kerala chief minister, passes away: He breathed his last in Bengaluru after a prolonged illness. His son shared the news on a social media on Tuesday morning.

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy passed away in Bengaluru early Tuesday morning. He was 79. His son took to social media to share the news of his demise. "Appa has passed away," he shared on Facebook. Oommen Chandy, 79, received medical care in the state capital of Karnataka for the past few months.

The Kerala government declared two days of official mourning for Oommen Chandy's death and Tuesday will be a public holiday in the state.

He was the chief minister twice for a total of seven years (2004-2006 and again from 2011-2016). In several governments led by K Karunakaran and A K Antony, Chandy has held the positions of minister of labour, home affairs, and finance. In the Kerala Assembly, he also held the office of opposition leader. Chandy established the record for the longest term as an MLA by representing the Puthuppally seat for more than 50 years.

Speaking about the leader's net worth, his total declared assets (in 2021) were Rs 4.6 crore which included Rs 74.4 lakh in moveable assets and Rs 3.8 crore as immoveable assets. According to media reports, his total declared income was Rs 3.4 lakh of which Rs 3.4 lakh was self income.

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran shared the information about his demise on Twitter.

"The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of 'love' finds its poignant end. Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, Oommen Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls. RIP!"