    BREAKING: BS Yediyurappa likely to be arrested by CID as court issues non-bailable warrant in POCSO case

    Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa faced a POCSO case for alleged sexual assault on a minor during a meeting on February 2. Despite a notice, he missed a hearing due to a party meeting and sought time, but was denied bail, leading to a non-bailable warrant and potential CID arrest.

    Non-bailable warrant issued against former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in POCSO case vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

    The 1st fast track court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in a POCSO case. Initially, a notice was issued for him to attend the hearing, but he did not appear and applied for anticipatory bail in Karnataka High Court. However, the court rejected this application and issued a non-bailable warrant. As a result, the former CM is likely to be arrested by the CID in the case.

    The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) issued a notice to the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, B.S. Yediyurappa, regarding a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Yediyurappa was requested to attend a hearing. However, due to a pre-planned party meeting in Delhi, he was unable to attend and issued a letter saying he would attend CID's investigation on Monday, June 17th.

    What was the case?

    A minor girl, a victim of alleged sexual assault, along with her relatives, visited former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's house seeking legal assistance. Allegations surfaced that he took the girl into a room and sexually harassed her under the pretext of gathering information. Subsequently, an FIR was filed against former CM Yediyurappa. The state government entrusted the investigation to the CID. Following the submission of the case report to the court, which viewed the POCSO case with gravity, a notice was issued to former CM Yediyurappa to appear for the hearing.

    The incident occurred during an encounter between Yediyurappa, the girl, and her mother, who sought assistance regarding a cheating case. According to police sources, the alleged assault took place during this meeting in February.

    Legal proceedings were initiated by the Sadashivanagar police upon receiving the complaint from the minor's mother. The accusations against the senior BJP leader have sparked public outcry and raised concerns about the safety of minors in the state.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2024, 5:03 PM IST
