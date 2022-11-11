NCP leader Jitendra Awhad arrested for forcefully stopping screening of film 'Har Har Mahadev'

The former Maharashtra minister created a ruckus by claiming that the film distorts Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's history. Along with Awhad, a few of his supporters have also been detained.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Jitendra Awhad, was arrested by Thane's Vartak Nagar police on Friday. He was arrested after a complaint was filed against him and his supporters for forcefully stopping the Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev screening on Monday.

According to reports, Awhad and his supporters thrashed an individual while forcibly stopping the Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev' screening. The former Maharashtra minister created a ruckus by claiming that the film distorts Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's history.

The NCP leader was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 141, 143, 146, 149, and 323. Along with Awhad, a few of his supporters have also been detained.

The incident occurred at the Viviana Mall multiplex in Thane. Awhad represents Thane's Mumbra-Kalwa constituency in the Legislative Assembly. On Friday, the NCP leader and several party workers were summoned to the Vartak Nagar police station for questioning and later arrested.

The video, where Awhad and his supporters were manhandling the audience, could be seen on social media. However, Awhad remained defiant. According to Awhad, his arrest was an 'abuse of power.' Previously, Awhad served as Solapur's guardian minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati, a Shivaji Maharaj descendant, had also expressed displeasure with the recent Marathi films 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat' (an upcoming project).

"Members of the 'Sambhaji Brigade' disrupted a screening of Har Har Mahadev at a Pune theatre and warned the owner. History is distorted in 'Har Har Mahadev,' whereas in 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Sath,' the depiction of 'Mavle' (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's soldiers) is frightful," claimed Santosh Shinde, the Sambhaji Brigade's leader.

