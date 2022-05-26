National education survey throws up shocking results

Compared to the 2017 National Achievement Survey, the national mean score for all subjects and for all levels (classes 3, 5, 8 and 10) was found to be lower.

A survey done in November 2021 by the Education Ministry has found that the performance of students of classes 3 and 5 in Delhi in language, mathematics and environmental science was below the national average.

At the same time, the National Achievement Survey conducted by the Education Ministry noted that the performance of Delhi students in classes 8 and 10 was better than the national average.

The survey reached out to around 34 lakh students from classes 3, 5, 8 and 10 in 1.18 lakh schools in 720 districts in the country in November last year. The last time such a survey was conducted was in 2017.

The survey revealed that compared to the 2017 National Achievement Survey, the national mean score for all subjects and for all levels (classes 3, 5, 8 and 10) was also found to be lower.

The NAS covered government, government-aided and private schools. The subjects covered included:

For classes 3 and 5

Language, Mathematics and EVS

For class 8

Language, Mathematics, science and social science

For class 10

Language, Mathematics, science, social science and English

The National Council of Educational Research and Training developed and translated achievement tests in 22 different languages along with the questionnaires for students, teachers and schools.

This nationwide survey was administered by the CBSE on one single day at the same time. The survey was managed through the technology platform designed and developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC).

An important aspect that emerged from the survey was that the students' average performance in all subjects came down as they progressed to the next class.

Take the case of the Mathematics subject. The average performance of Mathematics students at the national level was 306 (in a scaled score out of 500) in class 3. That came down to 284 in class 5; 255 in class 8; and 220 in class 10.

Even in languages, the average performance of students across India was 323 (in a scaled score out of 500) in class 3. That came down to 309 in class 5, and 302 in class 8. In class 10, the language section was divided into two parts, modern Indian Languages and English, for which the national average remained 266 and 277, respectively.

With PTI Inputs