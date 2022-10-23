Mumbai: Speeding Ferrari SF90 Stradale rams into a railing

The supercar, which crashed early Friday morning, is registered to a private company. Some reports claimed that the supercar belonged to a prominent industrialist.

A Ferrari SF90 Stradale was damaged after slamming into a railing of a road near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. According to the police, nobody was injured in the accident that happened in the wee hours of Friday.

The airbags of the speeding luxury car deployed immediately after the crash, a senior official said, adding that no other vehicle was hit in the incident.

Also Read: The Ayodhya Story: A grand Ram Mandir takes shape

Following the accident, the officer claimed that the car driver and its other occupants approached the Bandra police station to report the incident, after which a diary entry was made.

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 plug-in hybrid engine with three electric motors. The engine block delivers 1,000 PS and 800 Nm of peak power and torque. The SF90 Stradale has an 8-speed DCT automatic transmission and a 7.9 kWh battery offering an all-electric range of 26 km. The ex-showroom cost of this supercar is reported to be a jaw-dropping Rs 7.9 crore.

The supercar, which crashed early Friday morning, is registered to a private company. Some reports claimed that the supercar belonged to a prominent industrialist.

Earlier this month, five people lost their lives after a sports utility vehicle rammed into multiple vehicles on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Also Read: Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

Also Read: India's heaviest rocket LVM3 deploys 36 OneWeb satellites, new milestone for ISRO