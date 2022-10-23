Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai: Speeding Ferrari SF90 Stradale rams into a railing

    The supercar, which crashed early Friday morning, is registered to a private company. Some reports claimed that the supercar belonged to a prominent industrialist.

    Mumbai Speeding Ferrari SF90 Stradale rams into a railing
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 23, 2022, 4:31 PM IST

    A Ferrari SF90 Stradale was damaged after slamming into a railing of a road near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. According to the police, nobody was injured in the accident that happened in the wee hours of Friday. 

    The airbags of the speeding luxury car deployed immediately after the crash, a senior official said, adding that no other vehicle was hit in the incident.

    Also Read: The Ayodhya Story: A grand Ram Mandir takes shape

    Following the accident, the officer claimed that the car driver and its other occupants approached the Bandra police station to report the incident, after which a diary entry was made.

    The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 plug-in hybrid engine with three electric motors. The engine block delivers 1,000 PS and 800 Nm of peak power and torque. The SF90 Stradale has an 8-speed DCT automatic transmission and a 7.9 kWh battery offering an all-electric range of 26 km. The ex-showroom cost of this supercar is reported to be a jaw-dropping Rs 7.9 crore.

    The supercar, which crashed early Friday morning, is registered to a private company. Some reports claimed that the supercar belonged to a prominent industrialist.

    Earlier this month, five people lost their lives after a sports utility vehicle rammed into multiple vehicles on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

    Also Read: Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Also Read: India's heaviest rocket LVM3 deploys 36 OneWeb satellites, new milestone for ISRO

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2022, 4:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Special The Ayodhya Story: A grand Ram Mandir takes shape

    The Ayodhya Story: A grand Ram Mandir takes shape

    India heaviest rocket LVM3 deploys 36 OneWeb satellites, new milestone for ISRO

    India's heaviest rocket LVM3 deploys 36 OneWeb satellites, new milestone for ISRO

    Smog covers Delhi skies national capital air quality in poor category ahead of Diwali gcw

    Smog covers Delhi skies, national capital's air quality in 'poor' category ahead of Diwali

    Union Home Ministry cancels FCRA license of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

    MHA cancels FCRA licenses of two NGO headed by Sonia Gandhi

    Diwali 2022 Around 18 lakh diyas to be lit laser show and more Here is how Ayodhya is prepared for celebrations gcw

    Diwali 2022: Around 18 lakh diyas to be lit; laser show & more; Here's how Ayodhya is prepared for festival

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Wanted to make use of the long square boundaries - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Wanted to make use of the long square boundaries' - Arshdeep Singh

    Shadab Siddiqui talks about his collaboration with Sajid Khan and more

    Shadab Siddiqui talks about his collaboration with Sajid Khan and more

    Rishi Sunak officially enters UK PM race says Want to fix our economy deliver for country gcw

    Rishi Sunak officially enters UK PM race, says 'Want to fix our economy, deliver for country'

    SEXY VIDEO ALERT: Urfi Javed aka Uorfi goes topless and wishes Happy Diwali; fan says 'Sharam karo' RBA

    SEXY VIDEO ALERT: Urfi Javed aka Uorfi goes topless and wishes Happy Diwali; fan says 'Sharam karo'

    Special The Ayodhya Story: A grand Ram Mandir takes shape

    The Ayodhya Story: A grand Ram Mandir takes shape

    Recent Videos

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon