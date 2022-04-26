Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prashant Kishor declines Congress party invite to join party

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 3:55 PM IST

    Election strategist Prashant Kishor has declined the Congress' invitation to join party amid speculations over his meetings with the Congress top brass over the past few days.

    Giving a confirmation of the same, Congress party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala posted on Twitter, "Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted an Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to the party."

    Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had on Monday announced the formation of the empowered action group to guide the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She had also announced the formation of several committees to prepare for the three-day chintan shivir to be held in Udaipur in Rajasthan from May 13 to May 15.

    More updates shortly

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 4:05 PM IST
