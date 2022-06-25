Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Modi's Germany visit: Watch dancers gears up to welcome the Indian prime minister

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is travelling to Germany to attend the G7 summit, to be held on June 26 and 27.

    Munich, First Published Jun 25, 2022, 4:32 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is travelling to Germany to attend the G7 summit, to be held on June 26 and 27. Apart from meeting with several leaders during his visit, PM Modi will also speak at an Indian community event in Munich.

    Several dancers and artists are preparing in full swing to welcome PM Modi to Munich and are gearing up for what is expected to be the most significant cultural event post-Covid-19.

    Here's a look at couple of artists, including an Indian Bharatnatyam dancer, practice their pieces for the grand event:

    PM Modi will travel to the UAE on June 28 to pay his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former president of the Gulf nation. 

    Official sources said the prime minister will have multiple bilateral meetings in addition to attending the G7, a grouping of the world's seven richest nations, during his around 60-hour stay in Germany and the UAE. 

    Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Friday that Modi will hold bilateral meetings and discussions with the leaders of the G7 and also the guest countries on the sidelines of the G7 summit. 

    Besides India, Germany has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa as guests for the summit to recognise the democracies of the global south as its partners. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2022, 4:32 PM IST
