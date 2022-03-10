Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mao, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will NPF's bastion 'Mao' get breached in 2022 polls?

    The hilly area on Naga community's belt 'Mao' Assembly segment has remained Naga People's Front bastion and the results of 2017 Assembly polls stand as a shred of evidence. In 2017 polls, Losii Dikho registered a victory margin of 31.32 per cent and he is contesting in 2022 hoping to repeat his 2017's performance.

    Mao Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE update candidates winner runner up
    Imphal, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 7:17 AM IST

    With hardly an hour left for results for Manipur state Assembly election 2022, Naga People's Front's (NPF) Mao Assembly MLA Losii Dikho must be watched out for. In 2017, he polled 25,933 votes out of 49,216 votes. He defeated his rival from BJP by 15,414 votes and got 52.76 per cent vote share and he is keen on holding on to the Assembly this time as well.

    Candidates in fray:

    Three candidates contested for the 2022 Assembly elections to this 'Mao' seat. In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were 5 contestants.
    Losii Dikho from Naga People's Front, Sanii Alexander Maikho from Bharatiya Janata Party, and Woba Joram, an Independent has locked horns with each other in 2022 for this seat.

    Election issues in 2022:

    For NPF, the killing of 14 civilians in Nagaland and AFSPA and protecting Naga's interests are the main poll issues. For BJP and Congress, it was the promise of populist schemes and infrastructure that topped during the poll campaign.

    What do Exit Polls say?

    In the exit polls survey, Republic-P Marq had predicted 27 to 31 seats to BJP, 11 to 17 seats for Congress and 11 to 23 seats for others. Similarly, India Today- Axis My India has predicted 33-43 seats for BJP, 4-8 seats for Congress and 10-23 seats for others.

    Vote share by candidates in 2017:

    In 2017, NPF's Losii Dikho polled 25,933 votes with a vote share of 52.76 per cent. BJP's Woba Joram was placed second after he polled 10,519 votes with a vote share of 21.4 per cent and PT Arhai, the Congress candidate got only 7, 604 votes with a vote share of 15.47 per cent.

    Manipur Election 2022:

    The elections to the Mao Assembly segment was held in the second phase on March 5 and the counting of votes will begin on March 10. Going by its previous record of 91.41 per cent voter turnout, the seat may have witnessed a good amount of polling and it will soon be made available by election officials.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 7:39 AM IST
