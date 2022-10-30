Mann Ki Baat: PM lauds achievements of people across sectors; appeals to be sensitive towards environment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 94th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. He also paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel a day ahead of his birth anniversary. He further urged citizens to read on Mission LiFe (Lifestyle for Environment), an India-led global mass movement to ensure individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 94th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. On the occasion of Chhath Puja, Prime Minister Modi wished the country well and praised it as a "wonderful" illustration of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat."

"The Sun worship in Chhath Puja is evidence of our culture's close relationship with nature...We see such elaborate images of Chhath puja being held in other nations, which proves that Indian culture and its beliefs are spreading around the globe," he remarked.

PM Modi also mentioned how extensively India is using solar energy. India has emerged as one of the world's leaders in solar energy. It's important to research how solar energy is affecting the lives of the poor and middle classes, he added.

Also Read | PM Modi to lay foundation for C-295 manufacturing plant in Vadodara today

He remarked that it is a remarkable accomplishment that the majority of homes in Gujarat's Modhera have begun producing electricity using solar energy.

The Prime Minister also discussed India's success in the space industry and stated that thanks to the most recent launches by ISRO, the nation is becoming a significant player in the international commercial market.

"As I speak with you, I am brought back to the period when India was denied access to cyclogenic rocket technology. Following this, Indian scientists not only built space technology in India but also sent scores of satellites into orbit," according to PM Modi.

Also Read | 'Never referred to politics once': JP Nadda lauds PM Modi after 93rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

He observed that dramatic changes have begun to occur in the space industry since it was opened to India's young. According to PM Modi, "Startups are introducing fresh breakthroughs and technology in this arena."

According to PM Modi, student power is the cornerstone of India's might, and in the years to come, India will reach new heights thanks to the young of today. "India's 'techade' is this decade. Through hackathons, the youth are working at an unheard-of rate to address issues affecting the country," he claimed. He added that 23 IITs gathered this month to present their research ideas.

The Prime Minister then urged countrymen to be sensitive towards the environment and urged it to make it a way of life. He also listed environmental programmes from Tripura, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka that might serve as an example for everyone.

Also read: Mann Ki Baat highlights: Chandigarh airport to be renamed after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, announces PM Modi

The Prime Minister, who will be in Gujarat for three days starting today, is set to launch a number of projects in various regions of the state where Assembly elections are anticipated to be declared shortly.

According to a statement from the Gujarati government, PM Modi will start his tour by laying the cornerstone of a C-295 transport aircraft production plant in Vadodara on Sunday. He will also speak to a crowd at the city's Leprosy Ground.