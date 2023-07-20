Amid outrage over horrific Manipur video, women burn down main culprit's house in Nongpok Sekmai (WATCH)

Manipur police arrested a 32-year-old man named Huirem Herodas Meitei, who was seen dragging one of the two women who were paraded naked in a viral video that has rocked the nation.

In response to nationwide outrage over the horrific incident of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday announced that another man has been arrested, along with two others, in connection with the case. The state police apprehended a 32-year-old man named Huirem Herodas Meitei from Thoubal district. He was seen in the viral video, dressed in a green T-shirt, dragging one of the women during the incident.

The arrests have come amid criticism of the police for the significant delay in taking action since the crime occurred. Over 70 days passed before the video surfaced and prompted swift action.

Also read: Manipur: Horrific story of why 2 women were paraded naked revealed; main accused arrested

In the wake of the shocking video, locals, especially women, in Nongpok Sekmai set ablaze the house of Huirem Herodas Meitei. Various women from the community, regardless of race and ethnicity, spoke out against such deplorable acts that degrade women. They demanded exemplary punishment by the government to prevent such heinous acts in the future.

"What the people in the viral video has done is highly condemnable. All the mothers and women are against such acts perpetuated on anyone, irrespective of race and community -- be it Kukis, Meiteis or Muslims. The mothers highly condemn such acts that degrade women. The government of the day should award exemplary punishment to prevent such act from happening," said one of the local women to NDTV.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh vehemently condemned the heinous crime, terming it a crime against humanity. He vowed to continue the investigation and arrest all those involved, subjecting them to the law's full force. The state is seeking the death penalty for the perpetrators, emphasizing the gravity of the offense.

"After seeing the video, we took a decision to condemn the heinous crime and we term it a crime against humanity... Further investigation is going on and those who are involved will also be arrested and booked as per the law of the land," the chief minister said.

Also read: Manipur horror: Outrage ensues after 2 women paraded naked, allegedly gang-raped

Singh urged for collective responsibility and respect towards women, sisters, and elders. He appealed for this to be the last crime against women and called for respect and protection for women, mothers, and elders in society.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and raised concerns about the safety and dignity of women in the region, prompting calls for swift and just action against the perpetrators.