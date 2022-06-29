Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra Crisis: Goa, rebel Shiv Sena MLAs' next destination

    The MLAs will not be flying directly to Mumbai. Instead, they will camp in Goa on Wednesday and travel to Mumbai on Thursday.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Guwahati, First Published Jun 29, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

    Following the announcement by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari that the Uddhav Thackeray government would face a floor test on Thursday, rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who have been camping at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati for the past week are now packing their belongings.

    However, the MLAs will not be flying directly to Mumbai. Instead, they will camp in Goa on Wednesday and travel to Mumbai on Thursday.

    As per sources, the Sena rebel legislators will be flown from Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to Goa's Dabolim Airport at around 3 pm on a SpiceJet flight. They are expected to stay at the Taj Convention Goa, which has 71 rooms reserved.

    The 39 rebel MLAs and some independent MLAs will travel together to Goa and are expected to arrive in Mumbai on Thursday.

    Before leaving Guwahati, the rebel MLAs held a meeting at a five-star hotel, where they believed to discuss their next course of action.

    The rebel Shiv Sena leader, Eknath Shinde, said he will arrive in Mumbai on Thursday to "take the required legislative process forward." Shinde and two other MLAs from the western state left the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati on Wednesday morning to visit the Kamakhya Temple.

    Assam BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain accompanied Shinde and his two colleagues.

    "I went to see Ma Kamakhya Devi today to pray for the peace and prosperity of Maharashtra and its people." "We will arrive in Mumbai tomorrow to begin the necessary legislative process," Shinde told the media.

    The rebel leader also said he would participate in the Maharashtra Assembly floor test. "I will participate in the floor test and adhere to all protocols," he stated.

    Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray camp has petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn a floor test ordered by the state governor. The plea, mentioned before a bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala by Senior Advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, will be heard at 5 pm on Wednesday. 

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
