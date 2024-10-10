Maharashtra college student thrashes conductor with slippers in public for harassing girls inside bus (WATCH)

A brave junior college student fiercely fought back against harassment as she confronted a bus conductor who was allegedly misbehaving and teasing girls inside a bus in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri.

A brave junior college student fiercely fought back against harassment as she publicly confronted a bus conductor who was allegedly misbehaving and teasing girls inside a state transport bus in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri. The incident occurred near the Dapoli-Ratnagiri stretch, leaving many calling for stricter enforcement of laws to protect women in public spaces.

In an act of boldness, the young girl thrashed the bus conductor with her slippers, pushing him down and delivering a strong message that such vile behavior would not be tolerated. A video of the incident is going viral on social media as many are applauding the girl's bravery and actions to tackle to alleged harasser.

According to reports, the bus conductor was identified as Majid Mehboob.

Also read: Bihar girl thrashes boy with stick for passing lewd comments at her; onlookers record act (WATCH)

A user wrote, "Well done, for teaching the conductor a lesson that he deserved. We have to stand up for our own safety."

Another user commented, "This is a very good message for all the bus conductors who cannot behave wrongly with any girl. I want to thank that girl for her bravery. If there are such people."

Meanwhile, authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway and that strict action will be taken against the accused.

Latest Videos