Kolkata horror: CBI charge sheet rules out gang-rape, says Sanjay Roy sole accused of rape and murder

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted a charge sheet against Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, officials reported on Monday. The charge sheet, presented before a special court in Kolkata, alleges that Roy, who was a civic volunteer with the local police, committed the crime on August 9 when the victim had gone to rest in the hospital's seminar room during her break. The charge sheet does not include a gang rape allegation, suggesting that Roy acted alone, according to officials.

The CBI has questioned nearly 100 witnesses and conducted 12 polygraph tests as part of its investigation. Sanjay Roy, arrested by Kolkata Police on August 10, a day after the incident, claims he is being framed, though the CBI considers him the main suspect. The 33-year-old was first identified through CCTV footage from the hospital and tracked down after his Bluetooth earphone was discovered near the victim’s body in the seminar hall on the third floor of the emergency building.

The woman was raped and murdered in the hospital’s seminar room, where she had gone to rest during a late-night break in her marathon shift. Her body was discovered the following morning by a junior doctor. The post-mortem confirmed both rape and murder, revealing 25 internal and external injuries on her body.

CCTV footage captured Sanjay Roy entering the seminar room at 4:03 am on August 9. He was seen leaving the room approximately half an hour later.

When Roy exited the seminar room, his earphones were missing, but they reconnected with his cellphone later. Forensic evidence, such as blood and skin discovered under the victim's fingernails, also matched Roy's DNA, further strengthening the case against him.

