Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh's driver, uncle surrender before Punjab Police; check details

    The Khalistani sympathiser's dreams became ambitious at every step after his return from Dubai in 2022 and he started dabbling with the affairs of Waris Panjab De', an organisation formed by actor Deep Sidhu. The actor died in February last year.

    Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh's driver, uncle surrender before Punjab Police; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 8:45 AM IST

    Punjab Police on Monday (March 20) said that radical preacher Amritpal Singh's uncle and his driver surrendered before the police in Jalandhar while the Khalistani sympathiser was still on the run.

    Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near a gurdwara in the Mehatpur area in Jalandhar late Sunday night, Jalandhar Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Swarandeep Singh said.

    Also read: Amritpal Singh: The truck driver who took Bhindranwale's route to steer ISI's Khalistan agenda in Punjab

    The hunt for Amritpal, however, is still on, the SSP said. The state police has so far arrested 112 supporters of Amritpal. On Sunday, it conducted flag marches and searches across the state in their manhunt for Amritpal.

    The day before, the Punjab government launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and his Waris Punjab De, with the police arresting 78 members of the outfit on that day. The preacher, however, escaped their dragnet somehow after his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

    From driving a truck on Dubai roads to attempting to help Pakistan's espionage agency, Inter-Services Intelligence in its bid to revive terrorism in Punjab, Amritpal Singh turned himself quickly from a preacher to a fervent Khalistan supporter.

    Also read: Khalistanis remove tricolour at Indian mission in London; New Delhi summons top UK diplomat

    The Khalistani sympathiser's dreams became ambitious at every step after his return from Dubai in 2022 and he started dabbling with the affairs of Waris Panjab De', an organisation formed by actor Deep Sidhu. The actor died in February last year.

    He began to openly demand Punjab's secession from India and threatening Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bagwant Singh Mann, the radical Sikh preacher has had no qualms in him being termed as Bhindranwale 2.0'.

    The misplaced sense of victory in February 2022, when he forced Punjab Police to release one of his close aides arrested in a kidnapping case, acted like a catalyst for Amritpal who went on to openly challenge the Constitution as well as the office bearers, including the Home Minister.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2023, 8:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Khalistanis remove tricolour at Indian mission in London; New Delhi summons top UK diplomat

    Khalistanis remove tricolour at Indian mission in London; New Delhi summons top UK diplomat

    Pakistan deploying new TPS-77 radar near India border; Here's why

    Pakistan deploying new TPS-77 radar near India border; Here's why

    Hike price of rubber to Rs 300 a kg, bag our votes Kerala Bishop's message to BJP at Centre creates ripples

    'Hike rubber rate to Rs 300 a kg, bag our votes...' Kerala Bishop's message to BJP at Centre creates ripples

    Lakhs of farmers to be in Delhi for Monday's Kisan Mahapanchayat

    'Lakhs' of farmers to be in Delhi for Kisan Mahapanchayat on Monday

    Rahul Gandhi questions sudden Delhi Police action 45 days after his remarks

    'What was the urgency...' Rahul Gandhi questions sudden Delhi Police action 45 days after his remarks

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan gets scary death threats on email, Mumbai police tightens security at Galaxy apartments - READ vma

    Salman Khan gets scary death threats on email, Mumbai police tightens security at Galaxy apartments - READ

    Has Abdu Rozik and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's friendship ended officially? Read details vma

    Has Abdu Rozik and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's friendship ended officially? Read details

    3 super fruits which can help in alleviating daily constipation problems vma

    3 super fruits which can help in alleviating daily constipation problems

    3 superfoods to aid in alleviating the Omega 3 deficiency vma

    3 superfoods to aid in alleviating the Omega 3 deficiency

    Daily Horoscope for March 20, 2023: Be cautious Cancer; good day for Taurus, Aries AJR

    Daily Horoscope for March 20, 2023: Be cautious Cancer; good day for Taurus, Aries

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon