Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh's driver, uncle surrender before Punjab Police; check details

The Khalistani sympathiser's dreams became ambitious at every step after his return from Dubai in 2022 and he started dabbling with the affairs of Waris Panjab De', an organisation formed by actor Deep Sidhu. The actor died in February last year.

Punjab Police on Monday (March 20) said that radical preacher Amritpal Singh's uncle and his driver surrendered before the police in Jalandhar while the Khalistani sympathiser was still on the run.

Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near a gurdwara in the Mehatpur area in Jalandhar late Sunday night, Jalandhar Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Swarandeep Singh said.

The hunt for Amritpal, however, is still on, the SSP said. The state police has so far arrested 112 supporters of Amritpal. On Sunday, it conducted flag marches and searches across the state in their manhunt for Amritpal.

The day before, the Punjab government launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and his Waris Punjab De, with the police arresting 78 members of the outfit on that day. The preacher, however, escaped their dragnet somehow after his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

From driving a truck on Dubai roads to attempting to help Pakistan's espionage agency, Inter-Services Intelligence in its bid to revive terrorism in Punjab, Amritpal Singh turned himself quickly from a preacher to a fervent Khalistan supporter.

He began to openly demand Punjab's secession from India and threatening Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bagwant Singh Mann, the radical Sikh preacher has had no qualms in him being termed as Bhindranwale 2.0'.

The misplaced sense of victory in February 2022, when he forced Punjab Police to release one of his close aides arrested in a kidnapping case, acted like a catalyst for Amritpal who went on to openly challenge the Constitution as well as the office bearers, including the Home Minister.