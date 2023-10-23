Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Mystery surrounds death of youth whose body was found 17 days after he went missing

    A 23-year-old youth identified as Sangeeth Saji was found dead in Aranmula Sathrakkadavu, 17 days after he went missing. The police have launched an investigation into the case.

    Kerala: Mystery surrounds death of youth whose body was found 17 days after he went missing anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: A 23-year-old youth's body was found in Aranmula Sathrakkadavu on Monday (Oct 23), 17 days after he went missing. The family of the deceased Sangeeth Saji of Vadasserikkada alleged that his death was not due to drowning but because someone killed him. They demanded that the investigation of the case should be handed over to a special police team.

    Also read: Kerala: Severe traffic congestion at Thamarassery ghat road due to Puja holidays

    On the night of October 1, Sangeeth Saji went missing with his friend. After 17 days, the dead body was found at Aranmula Satrakadav, several kilometers away. The limbs were broken when the body was discovered. He had banged his head in the water, but there were no wounds. On the face and forehead, there were wounds. The family highlights these issues as concerns. Sangeeth's mother alleged that Pradeep, his friend had not been interrogated by the police in detail.

    However, Pradeep in his statement to the police said that Sangeeth who accompanied him in an autorickshaw, went missing at the Edathara junction and that he does not know anything else. A shop owner near the Sathrakkadavu claimed that he heard the sound of someone falling into the water. The preliminary conclusion of the police is that Sangeet died by drowning. However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem report. The police said that the results of the examination of the internal organs will also solve the mystery in the case.

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2023, 10:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Not only do I not have support, but...': Actor Gautami Tadimalla quits BJP after 25 years AJR

    'Not only do I not have support, but...': Actor Gautami Tadimalla quits BJP after 25 years

    Kerala: Severe traffic congestion at Thamarassery ghat road due to Puja holidays rkn

    Kerala: Severe traffic congestion at Thamarassery ghat road due to Puja holidays

    Indian Army fact-checks Rahul Gandhi, says kin of Agniveer who died in Siachen will receive over Rs 1 crore

    Indian Army fact-checks Rahul Gandhi, says kin of Agniveer who died in Siachen will receive over Rs 1 crore

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-740 October 23 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-740 October 23 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Cultural extragavanza: World-famous Mysuru Dasara's Jamboo Savari set to steal limelight on Tuesday vkp

    Cultural extravaganza: World-famous Mysuru Dasara’s Jamboo Savari set to steal limelight on Tuesday

    Recent Stories

    Not only do I not have support, but...': Actor Gautami Tadimalla quits BJP after 25 years AJR

    'Not only do I not have support, but...': Actor Gautami Tadimalla quits BJP after 25 years

    Kerala: Severe traffic congestion at Thamarassery ghat road due to Puja holidays rkn

    Kerala: Severe traffic congestion at Thamarassery ghat road due to Puja holidays

    Elon Musk to give USD 1 billion dollars to Wikipedia but on one condition Check details gcw

    Elon Musk to give $1 billion dollars to Wikipedia but on one condition; Check details

    Indian Army fact-checks Rahul Gandhi, says kin of Agniveer who died in Siachen will receive over Rs 1 crore

    Indian Army fact-checks Rahul Gandhi, says kin of Agniveer who died in Siachen will receive over Rs 1 crore

    'Ganapath' BO collection: Tiger Shroff-starrer grosses Rs 7 crore RKK

    'Ganapath' BO collection: Tiger Shroff-starrer grosses Rs 7 crore

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon