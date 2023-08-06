Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK-611 Lottery draw out; check the winning ticket numbers, prize money

Kerala Lottery: Winners are required to present their tickets to the organization within 30 days following the conclusion of the draw to claim their prize. Failing to adhere to this timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the prize. Additionally, the Kerala lottery results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results of the Akshaya AK-611 Lottery. The declaration took place at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Let us take a look at the prize breakup and winners:

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

AJ 523562

2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

AC 542089

3rd Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

AA 970639

AB 204443

AC 255830

AD 864500

AE 129636

AF 954749

AG 557705

AH 610563

AJ 409696

AK 599488

AL 324142

AM 269099

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

AA 523562

AB 523562

AC 523562

AD 523562

AE 523562

AF 523562

AG 523562

AH 523562

AK 523562

AL 523562

AM 523562

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

Tickets Ending With 0125 0414 1700 2000 2280 2351 2594 4306 4382 6674 7469 7981 8150 8434 9284 9374 9593 9902

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

Tickets Ending With 0070 0504 1795 2886 3076 5239 5284

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

Tickets Ending With: 0026 0695 1550 2162 2468 2730 2793 2841 2867 3024 3125 4369 4645 4887 4940 4977 5109 6033 6050 6323 7099 7119 7618 8008 8481 9029

7th Prize: Rs 500

Tickets Ending With: 0165 0459 0583 0616 0650 0724 0727 0779 1091 1216 1246 1401 1488 1619 2567 2568 2598 2660 2898 2900 2915 2988 3039 3064 3153 3253 3445 3512 3523 3574 3956 4055 4319 4594 4875 5466 5568 5654 5770 5851 6306 6408 6410 6434 6614 6659 7056 7146 7338 7350 8126 8343 8418 8530 8634 8651 8766 8855 8860 8873 8922 8944 9099 9147 9165 9221 9251 9399 9404 9627 9871 9883

8th Prize: Rs100

Tickets Ending With: 0011 0057 0062 0244 0282 0307 0377 0379 0571 0689 0761 0912 1099 1248 1339 1553 1777 1853 1892 1986 2060 2132 2218 2295 2382 2402 2552 2556 2630 2661 2695 2749 2810 2832 2833 2861 2967 3025 3047 3089 3229 3282 3313 3406 3416 3515 3745 3877 3922 4015 4036 4038 4327 4386 4552 4720 4792 4934 5012 5147 5417 5541 5554 5732 5788 5814 5835 5957 5996 6077 6129 6139 6145 6146 6147 6155 6164 6316 6331 6365 6556 6718 6800 6815 6818 6866 6883 6962 7047 7129 7137 7180 7196 7236 7293 7352 7490 7501 7526 7536 7652 7666 7676 7725 7809 7814 7828 7968 8052 8357 8527 8531 8724 8996 9050 9065 9101 9180 9302 9423 9630 9689 9706

Winners are required to present their tickets to the organization within 30 days following the conclusion of the draw to claim their prize. Failing to adhere to this timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the prize. Additionally, the Kerala lottery results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

For prize amounts below Rs 5000, winners of the Kerala Today Lottery can collect their winnings from any authorized lottery shop within Kerala. In the case of amounts exceeding Rs 5000, winners must submit their tickets to a bank or government lottery office along with valid identification.

Each lottery is designated with an alphabetical code, and the Akshaya lottery is represented by the code "AK," including the draw number. The cost of an Akshaya lottery ticket is Rs. 40. The Kerala State Lotteries department releases the lottery in 12 different series, with variations in the series. A total of 108 lakh tickets are issued for sale every week.