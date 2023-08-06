Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK-611 Lottery draw out; check the winning ticket numbers, prize money

    Kerala Lottery: Winners are required to present their tickets to the organization within 30 days following the conclusion of the draw to claim their prize. Failing to adhere to this timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the prize. Additionally, the Kerala lottery results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results of the Akshaya AK-611 Lottery. The declaration took place at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. 

    Let us take a look at the prize breakup and winners:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

    AJ 523562

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

    AC 542089

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

    AA 970639

    AB 204443

    AC 255830

    AD 864500

    AE 129636

    AF 954749

    AG 557705

    AH 610563

    AJ 409696

    AK 599488

    AL 324142

    AM 269099

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    AA 523562

    AB 523562

    AC 523562

    AD 523562

    AE 523562

    AF 523562

    AG 523562

    AH 523562

    AK 523562

    AL 523562

    AM 523562

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000

    Tickets Ending With 0125  0414  1700  2000  2280  2351  2594  4306  4382  6674  7469  7981  8150  8434  9284  9374  9593  9902

    5th Prize: Rs 2,000

    Tickets Ending With 0070  0504  1795  2886  3076  5239  5284

    6th Prize: Rs 1,000

    Tickets Ending With: 0026  0695  1550  2162  2468  2730  2793  2841  2867  3024  3125  4369  4645  4887  4940  4977  5109  6033  6050  6323  7099  7119  7618  8008  8481  9029

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Tickets Ending With: 0165  0459  0583  0616  0650  0724  0727  0779  1091  1216  1246  1401  1488  1619  2567  2568  2598  2660  2898  2900  2915  2988  3039  3064  3153  3253  3445  3512  3523  3574  3956  4055  4319  4594  4875  5466  5568  5654  5770  5851  6306  6408  6410  6434  6614  6659  7056  7146  7338  7350  8126  8343  8418  8530  8634  8651  8766  8855  8860  8873  8922  8944  9099  9147  9165  9221  9251  9399  9404  9627  9871  9883

    8th Prize: Rs100

    Tickets Ending With: 0011  0057  0062  0244  0282  0307  0377  0379  0571  0689  0761  0912  1099  1248  1339  1553  1777  1853  1892  1986  2060  2132  2218  2295  2382  2402  2552  2556  2630  2661  2695  2749  2810  2832  2833  2861  2967  3025  3047  3089  3229  3282  3313  3406  3416  3515  3745  3877  3922  4015  4036  4038  4327  4386  4552  4720  4792  4934  5012  5147  5417  5541  5554  5732  5788  5814  5835  5957  5996  6077  6129  6139  6145  6146  6147  6155  6164  6316  6331  6365  6556  6718  6800  6815  6818  6866  6883  6962  7047  7129  7137  7180  7196  7236  7293  7352  7490  7501  7526  7536  7652  7666  7676  7725  7809  7814  7828  7968  8052  8357  8527  8531  8724  8996  9050  9065  9101  9180  9302  9423  9630  9689  9706

    For prize amounts below Rs 5000, winners of the Kerala Today Lottery can collect their winnings from any authorized lottery shop within Kerala. In the case of amounts exceeding Rs 5000, winners must submit their tickets to a bank or government lottery office along with valid identification.

    Each lottery is designated with an alphabetical code, and the Akshaya lottery is represented by the code "AK," including the draw number. The cost of an Akshaya lottery ticket is Rs. 40. The Kerala State Lotteries department releases the lottery in 12 different series, with variations in the series. A total of 108 lakh tickets are issued for sale every week. 

