Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu refutes claims of interference in college appointments

Minister Bindu gave instructions to the staff to present the complete information pertaining to the selection procedure. In the e-file, she made a notation in November 2022 to create an appeal committee and to look at the current list as a "draft."

Thiruvananthapuram: A Right to Information reply has revealed Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu interfered with the selection of principals for government arts and science colleges, contravening UGC rules. The minister directed officials to treat the final selection list of 43 candidates for the posts of Principals in Government Arts and Science colleges as a 'draft' list in violation of the UGC norms, state the RTI reply.

Even the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) gave its approval to the list. To establish an appeal committee to facilitate the admission of people whose names were not on the PSC-approved list, she made the "intervention."

However, the Minister refuted to the allegations and denied her interference in the appointment case. She said that a list of 67 candidates was initially drafted for a total of 55 vacancies. Citing technical reasons, the selection committee reduced the number of candidates to 43. The Minister said that those who were left out came forward with complaints and attempts were made to address these complaints.

The Minister said, "After taking into account the complaints, it was instructed to complete the list. Instead of disqualifying the 43 names on the list, a committee was formed and requested to look into the issue. The choice will be made based on legal counsel, including cases that have already been brought before the Administrative Tribunal. The final list is not yet complete. I've not even seen the updated list. The government has not yet received the final list."

The minister also clarified that matters will be decided on the basis of legal advice.