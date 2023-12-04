Kerala: General conditions cannot be relaxed to increase Kerala's credit limit, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that in addition to the current credit limit, Kerala has requested to be allowed to take one percent of Kerala's gross domestic goods and services production as additional credit.

Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has clarified that there will be no relaxation in the general conditions applicable throughout the country to increase the credit limit for Kerala in Parliament. Responding to MP Premachandran, Nirmala Sitharaman said that in addition to the current credit limit, Kerala has requested to be allowed to take one percent of Kerala's gross domestic goods and services production as additional credit.

The central government has already permitted to borrow Rs 23,852 crore from the public market. Loans from other sources may be taken as per the requirement of the State Government from time to time. The gross credit limit of Kerala for the financial year 2023-24 is Rs 47762.58 crore. Out of which Rs 29136.71 crore is the public market credit limit. Nirmala Sitharaman clarified in Parliament that the remaining amount is the loan limit from other sources.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on November 25 that the central government is indeed providing all necessary funds to Kerala and there has been no delay on the part of the Centre. Sitharaman further mentioned that there is a misinformation campaign against the central government, falsely claiming that funds are not being provided.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan then responded to Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who criticized Kerala regarding centre allocation and accused of misrepresenting the facts and withholding the welfare pension allocation for three-and-a-half years. The Center is taking the approach of suffocating the country. The Union Finance Minister does not give any explanation on these matters. The chief minister accused that there is no clarity in what is being said.