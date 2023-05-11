Kerala woman doctor's death: IMA, medical students continue strike for second day

However, the doctors agreed to provide their services to labour rooms, casualty departments, and intensive care units.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has decided to continue the ongoing strike in protest of the murder of 23-year-old Dr Vandana Das in Kottarakkara. Doctors including house surgeons, PG and MBBS students are also participating in the strike.

The House Surgeon Students Union and PG Doctors Association, representing medical students from several colleges, organised a big protest in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The strike will continue until the Hospital Protection Act is passed as an ordinance, said IMA. IMA has also demanded that a special investigation team should investigate Vandana's murder.

However, the doctors agreed to provide their services to labour rooms, casualty departments, and intensive care units.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hold a meeting with the protesting doctors on Thursday.

Health Minister Veena George on Thursday paid tribute to Dr Vandana Das at her residence at Kaduthuruthy and consoled her parents. The Minister however refrained from addressing the media. Veena George has come under fire for allegedly making a remark about the 'lack of experience' of the house surgeon.

The preliminary postmortem report has confirmed that Vandana suffered 11 stab wounds from the murder accused Sandeep. She was stabbed six times in the back and three times in the head taking a total of 23 wounds on the body.

Meanwhile, the Kottarakara Magistrate Court remanded Sandeep who was shifted to Poojapura Central Jail.

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday came down heavily upon the state government and the police for their "failure" to protect doctors in the state. A special bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Kauser Edappagath said the police were trained and expected to protect women and children, but they failed to protect the young doctor.

