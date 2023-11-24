Kerala: 2 cops suspended for refusal to shift injured youths to hospital

The two police officers of Nedumkandam police station have been suspended for ignoring injured youths in a bike accident in Idukki. The district police chief suspended the two officers after the investigation.

Jubin Biju and Akhil Antony were injured after being hit by a pickup van in Kattappana. The jeep of Nedunkandam police station arrived soon after the incident. The rescuers stated that when the locals tried to get the accident victims into a police jeep, the police officers told them that the injured could not be taken in the police jeep and instructed them to take them in an autorickshaw.

Following the incident, the Idukki district police chief directed the Kattapana DySP to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. The two police officers have given a statement that they parked the jeep in the nearby area; however, by that time, the locals had taken the injured in an autorickshaw.

The investigation revealed that the policemen Azad and Ajeesh were found to be accused. The Dysp Nishad has submitted a report recommending departmental action. The police chief was not satisfied with the explanations of the two officers and ordered their suspension. He also directed Dysp to conduct further investigations.

The number of people who faced action at the Nedumkandam police station has increased to 68 in the last five years. Akhil and Jubin, who were seriously injured in the accident, are undergoing treatment at the hospital.