    Keishamthong, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Can independent Nishikant Singh Sapam create magic?

    Snubbed by BJP, Manipur's established businessman Nishikant Singh Sapam has entered the fray and will contest as an Independent candidate from assembly segment Keishamthong. The seat is held by Langpoklakpam Jayantakumar Singh of the National People's Party.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Imphal, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 6:51 AM IST


    The election to the Manipur's Keishamthong Assembly segment will be interesting as Nishikant Singh Sapam who has said he will not take MLA Lad funds instead will contribute if elected to Assembly is pinning hopes to make it through the Keishamthong segment. Sapam is the richest candidate to contest in the Assembly as he declared that he is worth Rs 29 crores.

    Sapam will be eyeing to snatch a victory from sitting NPP MLA Langpoklakpam Jayantakumar Singh.

    Candidates in fray:

    A total of 5 candidates have contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 polls.

    The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Keishamthong are: Aribam Pramodini Devi, Indian National Congress (INC); Elangbam Samuel Johnson, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); Langpoklakpam Jayanta Kumar Singh, National People's Party (NPP); Maheshwar Thounaojam, Republican Party of India (Athawale) (RPOIA); and Sapam Nishikant Singh, Independent (IND).

    Election issues in 2022:

    Bad roads, drains in deplorable conditions are the issue the locals want to be addressed and all the parties have also assured developmental work in the region if their candidate is elected. BJP has campaigned on the promise of free scooties to college-going meritorious students from sections, 100 per cent coverage in Aysuhman Bharath scheme, Rs 25,000 financial aid to girls from backward class and weaker sections. Congress banked on women empowerment, protection of land, drinking water and better roads for the public.

    Also read: Manipur Election 2022 Result LIVE: Is it going to be advantage BJP again?

    What do Exit Polls say?

    As per the exit polls survey, the ruling BJP has an edge. India TV -Ground Zero Research says that BJP will get 26 to 31 seats, Congress will get 12 to 17 seats and others will get 11 to 22. Republic-P Marq survey said that BJP will get 27 to 31 seats, Congress will get 11 to 17 and others will get 11 to 23. 

    Vote share by candidates in 2017:

    In the 2017 assembly election results, NPP's Langpoklakpam Jayantakumar Singh won and polled 10,000 votes and secured a vote share of 43.67 per cent. Congress candidate Laisom Ibomcha Singh polled 6,739 and got a 29.43 per cent vote share. BJP's Rajkumar Shivachandra Singh was placed last with 5,003 votes and got a vote share of 21.85 per cent. 

    Manipur Election 2022:

    In 2022, the voter turnout in this seat was 89.55 per cent. The election to this Assembly seat was held in the first phase on February 28 and counting will be held on March 10.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 7:40 AM IST
