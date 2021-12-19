  • Facebook
    Bengaluru: 7 members of Karnataka Ranadheera Pade arrested in connection with Shivaji statue vandalism

    Bengaluru police have arrested seven people for defacing a Shivaji statue in Bhashyam Circle. According to the police, the crime occurred on Friday evening. Karnataka Welfare Association filed a complaint with the Central Division police in response to the abuse.

    Bengaluru, First Published Dec 19, 2021, 11:00 AM IST
    Seven members of a little-known organisation Karnataka Ranadheera Pade, a pro-Kannada outfit, were arrested in Bengaluru's Sadashivanagar on Friday night in connection with defacing the Shivaji statue in Bhashyam Circle. According to police, seven members of the organisation, including its head Chetan Gowda, have been apprehended based on evidence and CCTV video showing activist activities in the region. In the same case, an investigation has been initiated. The activists allegedly vandalised the Shivaji statue in response to Sena's move of burning the Kannada flag.

    There has been tension along the Karnataka-Maharashtra border for decades due to tense ties between Marathas and Kannadigas in Belagavi over a jurisdiction dispute. On Wednesday, Kannada activist Sampath blackened MES leader Deepak Dalvi's face to stage a parallel session in Belagavi.

    Also Read | Maharashtra-Karnataka border tense after vandalism in Belagavi

    Shiv Sena and MES militants resorted to vandalism on Friday night, attacking Kannadiga stores and enterprises, damaging government vehicles, and desecrating the statue of independence warrior Sangolli Rayanna in Belagavi regions bordering Maharashtra. Sadashivanagar police have filed complaints under IPC sections 153-A (creating discord, hostility, or hate between different groups on the basis of religion, language, or race) and 427 (causing damage to public property). The police have urged the people to keep the calm and not to believe rumours. Meanwhile, Belagavi has enacted Section 144 to ensure peace and order.

