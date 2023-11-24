Karnataka: IT dept to auction seized Rolls Royce, luxury cars linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Nov 28

The Income Tax Department plans to auction luxury cars linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar in Karnataka, aiming to recover alleged tax dues of 308 crores. The vehicles include BMW, Range Rover, Lamborghini, and Rolls Royce, among others, associated with Chandrasekhar's alleged fraud case. The auction, scheduled for November 28 in Bengaluru, seeks to recuperate taxes owed.

The Income Tax Department of Karnataka is gearing up to auction a fleet of luxury cars associated with Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who stands accused in a multi-crore fraud case. Chandrasekhar, currently in Delhi Jail, faces allegations of defrauding several organizations, leading to substantial tax arrears and the subsequent seizure of numerous assets, including high-end vehicles.

Among the seized luxury cars are prestigious brands like BMW, Range Rover, Jaguar, Porsche, Bentley, Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, and a Ducati Diavel bike. The auction, scheduled for November 28, aims to recover part of the alleged tax dues amounting to approximately 308 crores. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated an investigation against Chandrasekhar.



To secure businessman Shivender Singh's bail, fraudster Sukesh Chandrasekhar impersonated a senior Union Home Ministry official and contacted Shivender's wife, Aditi. Chandrasekhar deceitfully promised to facilitate her husband's release in exchange for a payment of 200 crores.

Over a period of time, the extorted amount of 200 crores was received in 30 instalments across various locations in Delhi. This unlawful act was produced from inside the prison. Prior to his arrest, revelations surfaced about Sukesh's involvement in a significant fraud case.

Sukesh's residence and office are situated in Bengaluru, where multiple cars linked to him have been confiscated. As a result, an auction for these luxury vehicles associated with Sukesh Chandrasekhar is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on November 28.



The auction list includes:

- BMW M-5 at Rs 18,79,316

- Toyota Prado at Rs 22,50,347

- Range Rover at Rs 44,43,812

- Lamborghini at Rs 38,52,424

- Jaguar XKR at Rs 31,07,458

- Rolls Royce at Rs 1,74,77,008

- Ducati Diavel Bike at Rs 3,56,237

- Bentley at Rs 83,35734

- Innova Crysta at Rs 11,89,930

- Toyota Fortuner at Rs 15,31,173

- Nissan at Rs 2,03,118

- Porsche at Rs 5,08,880

These luxury vehicles, alongside other seized assets, are part of the IT Department's efforts to recover taxes owed.