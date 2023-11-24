Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: IT dept to auction seized Rolls Royce, luxury cars linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Nov 28

    The Income Tax Department plans to auction luxury cars linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar in Karnataka, aiming to recover alleged tax dues of 308 crores. The vehicles include BMW, Range Rover, Lamborghini, and Rolls Royce, among others, associated with Chandrasekhar's alleged fraud case. The auction, scheduled for November 28 in Bengaluru, seeks to recuperate taxes owed.

    Karnataka: IT dept to auction seized Rolls Royce, luxury cars linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on November 28
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 1:39 PM IST

    The Income Tax Department of Karnataka is gearing up to auction a fleet of luxury cars associated with Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who stands accused in a multi-crore fraud case. Chandrasekhar, currently in Delhi Jail, faces allegations of defrauding several organizations, leading to substantial tax arrears and the subsequent seizure of numerous assets, including high-end vehicles.

    Among the seized luxury cars are prestigious brands like BMW, Range Rover, Jaguar, Porsche, Bentley, Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, and a Ducati Diavel bike. The auction, scheduled for November 28, aims to recover part of the alleged tax dues amounting to approximately 308 crores. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated an investigation against Chandrasekhar.

    'You'll be part of Tihar club soon': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's letter to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    To secure businessman Shivender Singh's bail, fraudster Sukesh Chandrasekhar impersonated a senior Union Home Ministry official and contacted Shivender's wife, Aditi. Chandrasekhar deceitfully promised to facilitate her husband's release in exchange for a payment of 200 crores. 

    Over a period of time, the extorted amount of 200 crores was received in 30 instalments across various locations in Delhi. This unlawful act was produced from inside the prison. Prior to his arrest, revelations surfaced about Sukesh's involvement in a significant fraud case.

    Sukesh's residence and office are situated in Bengaluru, where multiple cars linked to him have been confiscated. As a result, an auction for these luxury vehicles associated with Sukesh Chandrasekhar is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on November 28.

    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar calls Jacqueline Fernandez 'Tigress', wishes her on Navratri from Tihar Jail

    The auction list includes:

    - BMW M-5 at Rs 18,79,316
    - Toyota Prado at Rs 22,50,347
    - Range Rover at Rs 44,43,812
    - Lamborghini at Rs 38,52,424
    - Jaguar XKR at Rs 31,07,458
    - Rolls Royce at Rs 1,74,77,008
    - Ducati Diavel Bike at Rs 3,56,237
    - Bentley at Rs 83,35734
    - Innova Crysta at Rs 11,89,930
    - Toyota Fortuner at Rs 15,31,173
    - Nissan at Rs 2,03,118
    - Porsche at Rs 5,08,880

    These luxury vehicles, alongside other seized assets, are part of the IT Department's efforts to recover taxes owed.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 1:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi Police seek court permission for major trial of 16-year-old in brutal murder case AJR

    Delhi Police seek court permission for major trial of 16-year-old in brutal murder case

    Kerala: NHAI restricts construction, bypassing NH from service roads in Thrissur anr

    Kerala: NHAI restricts construction, bypassing NH from service roads in Thrissur

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Despite having luxury bus, vehicles of CM Vijayan's ministers are part of convoy rkn

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Despite having luxury bus, vehicles of CM Vijayan's ministers are part of convoy

    Retired Pakistani Army soldiers being used as terrorists: Northern Army Commander

    Retired Pakistani Army soldiers being used as terrorists: Northern Army Commander

    Kerala: 2 men caught on camera destroying AI Camera cables in Ernakulam anr

    Kerala: 2 men caught on camera destroying AI Camera cables in Ernakulam

    Recent Stories

    Here is how you can use ChatGPT voice chat feature on your iPhone gcw

    Here's how you can use ChatGPT's voice chat feature on your iPhone

    cricket Marcus Stoinis mocks Yashasvi Jaiswal after horrible run out in the 1st T20I (WATCH) osf

    Marcus Stoinis mocks Yashasvi Jaiswal after horrible run out in the 1st T20I (WATCH)

    Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora says, there are mostly 'children' on the show; calls it injustice SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora says, there are mostly 'children' on the show; calls it injustice

    North Korea's spy satellite launch celebration: Kim Jong Un's daughter, scientists don matching t-shirts snt

    North Korea's spy satellite launch celebration: Kim Jong Un's daughter, scientists don matching t-shirts

    Delhi Police seek court permission for major trial of 16-year-old in brutal murder case AJR

    Delhi Police seek court permission for major trial of 16-year-old in brutal murder case

    Recent Videos

    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon