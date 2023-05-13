Karnataka Election 2023 Results: 'This is the victory of Janata Janardhan,' says Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday (May 13) said that Karnataka Election 2023 results is the victory of "Janata Janardhan". This comes as the grand old party leads in the state.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday (May 13) said that Karnataka Election 2023 results is the victory of "Janata Janardhan". This comes as the grand old party leads in the state.

(This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)