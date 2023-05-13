Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: 'This is the victory of Janata Janardhan,' says Mallikarjun Kharge

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday (May 13) said that Karnataka Election 2023 results is the victory of "Janata Janardhan". This comes as the grand old party leads in the state.

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: 'This is the victory of Janata Janardhan,' says Mallikarjun Kharge AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 13, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday (May 13) said that Karnataka Election 2023 results is the victory of "Janata Janardhan". This comes as the grand old party leads in the state.

    (This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)

    Last Updated May 13, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results Has BJP conceded defeat Basavaraj Bommai responds gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Has BJP conceded defeat? Basavaraj Bommai responds

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results DK Shivakumar shows off power of team as Congress heads for majority gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: DK Shivakumar shows off power of 'team' as Congress heads for majority

    Public accepted '40% commission govt' slogan: Sachin Pilot as Congress inches close to victory in Karnataka anr

    Public accepted '40% commission govt' slogan: Sachin Pilot as Congress inches close to victory in Karnataka

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: 'We will form govt on our own strength,' Congress leader Siddaramaiah AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: 'We will form govt on our own strength,' Congress leader Siddaramaiah

    Kerala boat tragedy: HC directs state govt to ensure no overcrowding in boats anr

    Kerala boat tragedy: HC directs state govt to ensure no overcrowding in boats

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: What can Virat Kohli do to increase his scoring rate post PowerPlay? Here is Graeme Smith advice-ayh

    IPL 2023: What can Virat Kohli do to increase his scoring rate post PowerPlay? Here's Graeme Smith's advice

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results Has BJP conceded defeat Basavaraj Bommai responds gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Has BJP conceded defeat? Basavaraj Bommai responds

    Want to become rich? 10 tips that will tart your journey towards being financially independent AJR

    Want to become rich? 10 tips to help you start your journey towards being financially independent

    Sachin Tendulkar name used for medicinal products endorsement without permission; police case registered-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar's name used for medicinal products endorsement without permission; police case registered

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results DK Shivakumar shows off power of team as Congress heads for majority gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: DK Shivakumar shows off power of 'team' as Congress heads for majority

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon