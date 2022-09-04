Jharkhand: Minor tribal girl raped, 'hanged' from tree in Dumka; one held

The accused, Arman Ansari, a construction worker, was arrested, according to Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra. Ansari was charged under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder), as well as provisions of the SC/ST Act and the POCSO Act, according to Lakra.

A 14-year-old tribal girl was discovered hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Saturday after allegedly being sexually exploited by a man under the pretext of marriage. The minor's mother claimed her daughter was raped, killed, and hanged from a tree under the Mufassil police station on Friday.

The accused, Arman Ansari, was arrested. He is a construction worker, according to Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra. Lakra added that Ansari was charged under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) and provisions of the SC/ST Act and POCSO Act.

The police are awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain whether she was killed first and then hanged from a tree to stage a suicide and other factors.

Top updates:

1) The girl used to live with her aunt in Dumka, where she met Ansari. As per reports, She was pregnant. According to the sources, when she asked Ansari to marry her, he murdered her.

2) Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, expressed outrage over the incident. "The incident in Dumka has deeply saddened me," he tweeted. "The accused has been taken into custody. I have directed the Dumka Police to follow strict legal procedures to ensure justice (for the victim's family). "May God grant the departed soul peace and strength to the bereaved family during this difficult time," Soren added.

3) The deceased girl, a minor, was discovered hanging from a tree in Dumka, according to the SP. He also stated that the accused, Arman Ansari, has been charged under Section 302 of the IPC, the SC ST & POCSO Act and that the case is being investigated. A postmortem is performed to determine whether or not she was pregnant.

4) In a tweet, senior BJP leader Babulal Marandi claimed that the girl was hanged after being raped by the accused. "Who are you saving?" tweeted the former chief minister. Shame on you! We will bring her to justice whatever you and your cops are hiding."

5) Sita Soren, JMM general secretary and Jama MLA, said the incident was unfortunate and that the victim should be given justice sooner. "The girl's body was discovered hanging from a tree. She was allegedly murdered. This is a regrettable incident, and Dumka police should arrest and punish the accused severely," she said.

