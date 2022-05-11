Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal arrested

    IAS officer Pooja Singhal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges. 

    Team Newsable
    Ranchi, First Published May 11, 2022, 5:51 PM IST

    Enforcement Directorate has arrested Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal after over seven hours of questioning in Ranchi in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges. 

    On Tuesday, Singhal had been questioned for around 9 hours.

    Last Updated May 11, 2022, 5:52 PM IST
