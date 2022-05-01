Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jet fuel price hiked by 3.22%, touches all-time high

    The aviation turbine fuel prices are revised every month on the 1st and 16th. 

    Jet fuel price hiked by 3.22%, touches all-time high - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 1, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

    The aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were hiked on Sunday by 3.22 per cent, the ninth time this year. The price rise reflects the increase in global energy rates. 

    The aviation turbine fuel rate was hiked by Rs 3,649.13 per kilolitre or 3,22 per cent, to Rs 1,16,851.46 per kilolitre, Rs 116.8 per litre in Delhi, as per the price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. 

    The rates of petrol and diesel meanwhile have remained unchanged by a record rise of Rs 10 per litre. The jet fuel prices are revised every month on the 1st and 16th, and petrol and diesel rates are revised daily at equivalent rates in the international market. 

    The ATF price hike comes on the back of the steepest ever hike of 18.3 per cent or Rs 17,135.63 per kl effected on March 16 and a 2 per cent hike on April 1 or Rs 2,258.54 per kl. On April 16, the prices were hiked by a margin of 0.2 per cent. 

    In Mumbai, the ATF now stands at Rs 1,15,617.24 per kl, it cost Rs 1,21,430.48 in Kolkata and in Chennai, Rs 1,20,728.03. 

    The price of the ATF differs from state to state, which depends on the incidence of local taxation. 

    In India, the fuel rates have increased due to the price rise of energy globally on the back of supply corners due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and following the demands after being hit by COVID-19. India depends on 85 per cent of imports to meet its oil needs. 

    Jet fuel, which accounts for nearly 40 per cent of an airline's operating costs, has reached new heights this year. The price of ATF has increased two weeks since the beginning of 2022. In the nine rallies that began on January 1, the cost of ATF has risen by Rs 42,829.55 per/kl or Rs 42.8/liter or more than 50 per cent.

    Also Read: New rates of commercial LPG gas cylinders are out; check new rates here

    Also Read: Aviation turbine fuel prices hike by 5.2%, highest ever

    Also Read: 'Cut taxes on fuel, not imported liquor': Petroleum minister slams non-BJP ruled states

    Last Updated May 1, 2022, 12:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    LPG price hike: Cost of commercial cylinder surges by Rs 102.50, to cost Rs 2355.50; check rates in your city-dnm

    LPG price hike: Cost of commercial cylinder surges by Rs 102.50, to cost Rs 2355.50; check rates in your city

    Kerala Congress leader P C George arrested for hate speech

    Kerala Congress leader P C George arrested for hate speech

    COVID negative report vaccination certificate not mandatory for Char Dham Yatra Uttarakhand govt gcw

    COVID negative report, vaccination certificate not mandatory for Char Dham Yatra: Uttarakhand govt

    Northwest Central India witness hottest April in 122 years says IMD gcw

    Northwest, Central India witness hottest April in 122 years, says IMD

    Power Cut memes trend on social media as temperature across country soars gcw

    'PowerCut' memes trend on social media as temperature across country soars

    Recent Stories

    football Rafael Nadal congratulates Real Madrid for winning 35th La Liga title snt

    Rafael Nadal congratulates Real Madrid for winning 35th La Liga title

    Karnataka Woman's hand burnt as husband forces her take a fidelity test-dnm

    Karnataka: Woman’s hand burnt as husband forces her take a ‘fidelity test’

    Here how Ranbir Kapoor helps his sister Kareena Kapoor (Video) RBA

    Here's how Ranbir Kapoor helps his sister Kareena Kapoor (Video)

    County Championship 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara slams 200 as Sussex scores big, Twitter pleased-ayh

    County Championship 2022: Pujara slams 200 as Sussex scores big, Twitter pleased

    Ajith to Vijay to Rajinikanth to Dhanush; know who is the richest among Tamil Actors RBA

    Ajith to Vijay to Rajinikanth to Dhanush; know who is the richest among Tamil Actors

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says Mumbai Indians MI batting coach Robin Singh-ayh

    IPL 2022: We still have the hunger to win, says MI batting coach Robin Singh

    Video Icon
    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon