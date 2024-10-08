Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: Check out full list of winners and their constituencies

    Initial trends from the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections indicate a lead for the Congress-NC alliance, surpassing the 46-seat majority mark. However, prominent figures like Iltija Mufti and Sajjad Lone are currently trailing in their respective constituencies.

    Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 4:26 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 6:32 PM IST

    According to initial trends, Omar Abdullah, the vice president of the National Conference and a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, is leading from Ganderbal and Budgam. According to preliminary indicators, the Congress-NC coalition has already surpassed the 46-seat majority threshold. However, key leaders Iltija Mufti contesting from Bijbehara and Sajjad Lone contesting from Handwara seat are trailing.

    Here's full list of winners: 

    Candidate                   Party        Constituency         Status
    Javaid Ahmad Mirchal        JKN          Karnah               WON
    Saifullah Mir               JKN          Trehgam              WON
    Mir Mohammad Fayaz          JKPDP        Kupwara              WON
    Qaysar Jamshaid Lone        JKN          Lolab                WON
    Sajad Gani Lone             JKPC         Handwara             WON
    Khursheed Ahmad Shiekh      IND          Langate              WON
    Irshad Rasool Kar           JKN          Sopore               WON
    Javid Ahmad Dar             JKN          Rafiabad             WON
    Javid Hassan Baig           JKN          Baramulla            WON
    Pirzada Farooq Ahmed Shah   JKN          Gulmarg              WON
    Irfan Hafiz Lone            INC          Wagoora - Kreeri     WON
    Javaid Riyaz                JKN          Pattan               WON
    Hilal Akbar Lone            JKN          Sonawari             WON
    Nizam Uddin Bhat            INC          Bandipora            WON
    Nazir Ahmad Khan            JKN          Gurez (ST)           WON
    Mian Mehar Ali              JKN          Kangan (ST)          WON
    Omar Abdullah               JKN          Ganderbal            WON
    Salman Sagar                JKN          Hazratbal            WON
    Ali Mohammad Sagar          JKN          Khanyar              WON
    Shamim Firdous              JKN          Habbakadal           WON
    Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed          JKN          Lal Chowk            WON
    Mushtaq Guroo               JKN          Channapora           WON
    Tanvir Sadiq                JKN          Zadibal              WON
    Mubarik Gul                 JKN          Eidgah               WON
    Tariq Hameed Karra          INC          Central Shalteng     WON
    Omar Abdullah               JKN          Budgam               WON
    Shafi Ahmad Wani            JKN          Beerwah              WON
    Saif Ud Din Bhat            JKN          Khansahib            WON
    Advocate Abdul Rahim Rather JKN          Chrar-i-Sharief      WON
    Ali Mohammad Dar            JKN          Chadoora             WON
    Hasnain Masoodi             JKN          Pampore              WON
    Rafiq Ahmad Naik            JKPDP        Tral                 WON
    Waheed Ur Rehman Para       JKPDP        Pulwama              WON
    Ghulam Mohi Uddin Mir       JKN          Rajpora              WON
    Showkat Hussain Ganie       JKN          Zainapora            WON
    Shabir Ahmad Kullay         IND          Shopian              WON
    Sakeena Masood              JKN          D.H. Pora            WON
    Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami     CPI(M)       Kulgam               WON
    Peerzada Feroze Ahamad      JKN          Devsar               WON
    Gulam Ahmad Mir             INC          Dooru                WON
    Zafar Ali Khatana           JKN          Kokernag (ST)        WON
    Abdul Majeed Bhat           JKN          Anantnag West        WON
    Peerzada Mohammad Syed      INC          Anantnag             WON
    Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri     JKN          Srigufwara - Bijbehara WON
    Reyaz Ahmad Khan            JKN          Shangus - Anantnag East WON
    Altaf Ahmad Wani            JKN          Pahalgam             WON
    Payare Lal Sharma           IND          Inderwal             WON
    Shagun Parihar              BJP          Kishtwar             WON
    Sunil Kumar Sharma          BJP          Padder - Nagseni     WON
    Daleep Singh                BJP          Bhadarwah            WON
    Mehraj Malik                AAAP         Doda                 WON
    Shakti Raj Parihar          BJP          Doda West            WON
    Arjun Singh Raju            JKN          Ramban               WON
    Sajad Shaheen               JKN          Banihal              WON
    Khurshied Ahmed             JKN          Gulabgarh (ST)       WON
    Kuldeep Raj Dubey           BJP          Reasi                WON
    Baldev Raj Sharma           BJP          Shri Mata Vaishno Devi WON
    Pawan Kumar Gupta           BJP          Udhampur West        WON
    Ranbir Singh Pathania       BJP          Udhampur East        WON
    Balwant Singh Mankotia      BJP          Chenani              WON
    Sunil Bhardwaj              BJP          Ramnagar (SC)        WON
    Dr Rameshwar Singh          IND          Bani                 WON
    Satish Kumar Sharma         BJP          Billawar             WON
    Darshan Kumar               BJP          Basohli              WON
    Rajiv Jasrotia              BJP          Jasrota              WON
    Dr. Bharat Bhushan          BJP          Kathua (SC)          WON
    Vijay Kumar                 BJP          Hiranagar            WON
    Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal   BJP          Ramgarh (SC)         WON
    Surjeet Singh Slathia       BJP          Samba                WON
    Chander Parkash             BJP          Vijaypur             WON
    Rajeev Kumar                BJP          Bishnah (SC)         WON
    Gharu Ram                   BJP          Suchetgarh (SC)      WON
    Dr. Narinder Singh Raina    BJP          R.S. Pura – Jammu South WON
    Vikram Randhawa             BJP          Bahu                 WON
    Yudhvir Sethi               BJP          Jammu East           WON
    Devender Singh Rana         BJP          Nagrota              WON
    Arvind Gupta                BJP          Jammu West           WON
    Sham Lal Sharma             BJP          Jammu North          WON
    Surinder Kumar              BJP          Marh (SC)            WON
    Mohan Lal                   BJP          Akhnoor (SC)         WON
    Satish Sharma               IND          Chhamb               WON
    Randhir Singh               BJP          Kalakote - Sunderbani WON
    Surinder Kumar Choudhary    JKN          Nowshera             WON
    Iftkar Ahmed                INC          Rajouri (ST)         WON
    Javid Iqbal                 JKN          Budhal (ST)          WON
    Muzaffar Iqbal Khan         IND          Thannamandi (ST)     WON
    Choudhary Mohammed Akram    IND          Surankote (ST)       WON
    Ajaz Ahmed Jan              JKN          Poonch Haveli        WON
    Javed Ahmed Rana            JKN          Mendhar (ST)         WON
    Sajjad Shafi                JKN          Uri                  WON

    The current delimitation has resulted in 90 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir legislature. The Kashmir Valley is somewhat underrepresented compared to the Jammu area. The Congress, together with the National Conference (NC), ran against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the elections for the 90 assembly seats. In the meanwhile, the valley-based People's Democratic Party (PDP) decided to run on its own.

    Following the repeal of Article 370, the Union Territory held its first assembly election in August 2019. The first assembly election in a decade is also marked by these polls. Three rounds of voting were conducted in the Union Territory: on September 18, September 25, and October 1.

    Voter turnout was 63.45% in all three phases, according to poll panel statistics. Sixty-one percent of voters registered to vote in the first phase, fifty-seven percent in the second, and sixty-eight percent in the third.
     

