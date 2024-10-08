Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: Check out full list of winners and their constituencies
According to initial trends, Omar Abdullah, the vice president of the National Conference and a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, is leading from Ganderbal and Budgam. According to preliminary indicators, the Congress-NC coalition has already surpassed the 46-seat majority threshold. However, key leaders Iltija Mufti contesting from Bijbehara and Sajjad Lone contesting from Handwara seat are trailing.
Here's full list of winners:
Candidate Party Constituency Status
Javaid Ahmad Mirchal JKN Karnah WON
Saifullah Mir JKN Trehgam WON
Mir Mohammad Fayaz JKPDP Kupwara WON
Qaysar Jamshaid Lone JKN Lolab WON
Sajad Gani Lone JKPC Handwara WON
Khursheed Ahmad Shiekh IND Langate WON
Irshad Rasool Kar JKN Sopore WON
Javid Ahmad Dar JKN Rafiabad WON
Javid Hassan Baig JKN Baramulla WON
Pirzada Farooq Ahmed Shah JKN Gulmarg WON
Irfan Hafiz Lone INC Wagoora - Kreeri WON
Javaid Riyaz JKN Pattan WON
Hilal Akbar Lone JKN Sonawari WON
Nizam Uddin Bhat INC Bandipora WON
Nazir Ahmad Khan JKN Gurez (ST) WON
Mian Mehar Ali JKN Kangan (ST) WON
Omar Abdullah JKN Ganderbal WON
Salman Sagar JKN Hazratbal WON
Ali Mohammad Sagar JKN Khanyar WON
Shamim Firdous JKN Habbakadal WON
Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed JKN Lal Chowk WON
Mushtaq Guroo JKN Channapora WON
Tanvir Sadiq JKN Zadibal WON
Mubarik Gul JKN Eidgah WON
Tariq Hameed Karra INC Central Shalteng WON
Omar Abdullah JKN Budgam WON
Shafi Ahmad Wani JKN Beerwah WON
Saif Ud Din Bhat JKN Khansahib WON
Advocate Abdul Rahim Rather JKN Chrar-i-Sharief WON
Ali Mohammad Dar JKN Chadoora WON
Hasnain Masoodi JKN Pampore WON
Rafiq Ahmad Naik JKPDP Tral WON
Waheed Ur Rehman Para JKPDP Pulwama WON
Ghulam Mohi Uddin Mir JKN Rajpora WON
Showkat Hussain Ganie JKN Zainapora WON
Shabir Ahmad Kullay IND Shopian WON
Sakeena Masood JKN D.H. Pora WON
Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami CPI(M) Kulgam WON
Peerzada Feroze Ahamad JKN Devsar WON
Gulam Ahmad Mir INC Dooru WON
Zafar Ali Khatana JKN Kokernag (ST) WON
Abdul Majeed Bhat JKN Anantnag West WON
Peerzada Mohammad Syed INC Anantnag WON
Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri JKN Srigufwara - Bijbehara WON
Reyaz Ahmad Khan JKN Shangus - Anantnag East WON
Altaf Ahmad Wani JKN Pahalgam WON
Payare Lal Sharma IND Inderwal WON
Shagun Parihar BJP Kishtwar WON
Sunil Kumar Sharma BJP Padder - Nagseni WON
Daleep Singh BJP Bhadarwah WON
Mehraj Malik AAAP Doda WON
Shakti Raj Parihar BJP Doda West WON
Arjun Singh Raju JKN Ramban WON
Sajad Shaheen JKN Banihal WON
Khurshied Ahmed JKN Gulabgarh (ST) WON
Kuldeep Raj Dubey BJP Reasi WON
Baldev Raj Sharma BJP Shri Mata Vaishno Devi WON
Pawan Kumar Gupta BJP Udhampur West WON
Ranbir Singh Pathania BJP Udhampur East WON
Balwant Singh Mankotia BJP Chenani WON
Sunil Bhardwaj BJP Ramnagar (SC) WON
Dr Rameshwar Singh IND Bani WON
Satish Kumar Sharma BJP Billawar WON
Darshan Kumar BJP Basohli WON
Rajiv Jasrotia BJP Jasrota WON
Dr. Bharat Bhushan BJP Kathua (SC) WON
Vijay Kumar BJP Hiranagar WON
Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal BJP Ramgarh (SC) WON
Surjeet Singh Slathia BJP Samba WON
Chander Parkash BJP Vijaypur WON
Rajeev Kumar BJP Bishnah (SC) WON
Gharu Ram BJP Suchetgarh (SC) WON
Dr. Narinder Singh Raina BJP R.S. Pura – Jammu South WON
Vikram Randhawa BJP Bahu WON
Yudhvir Sethi BJP Jammu East WON
Devender Singh Rana BJP Nagrota WON
Arvind Gupta BJP Jammu West WON
Sham Lal Sharma BJP Jammu North WON
Surinder Kumar BJP Marh (SC) WON
Mohan Lal BJP Akhnoor (SC) WON
Satish Sharma IND Chhamb WON
Randhir Singh BJP Kalakote - Sunderbani WON
Surinder Kumar Choudhary JKN Nowshera WON
Iftkar Ahmed INC Rajouri (ST) WON
Javid Iqbal JKN Budhal (ST) WON
Muzaffar Iqbal Khan IND Thannamandi (ST) WON
Choudhary Mohammed Akram IND Surankote (ST) WON
Ajaz Ahmed Jan JKN Poonch Haveli WON
Javed Ahmed Rana JKN Mendhar (ST) WON
Sajjad Shafi JKN Uri WON
The current delimitation has resulted in 90 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir legislature. The Kashmir Valley is somewhat underrepresented compared to the Jammu area. The Congress, together with the National Conference (NC), ran against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the elections for the 90 assembly seats. In the meanwhile, the valley-based People's Democratic Party (PDP) decided to run on its own.
Following the repeal of Article 370, the Union Territory held its first assembly election in August 2019. The first assembly election in a decade is also marked by these polls. Three rounds of voting were conducted in the Union Territory: on September 18, September 25, and October 1.
Voter turnout was 63.45% in all three phases, according to poll panel statistics. Sixty-one percent of voters registered to vote in the first phase, fifty-seven percent in the second, and sixty-eight percent in the third.