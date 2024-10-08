Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024: Check out full list of winners and their constituencies

Initial trends from the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections indicate a lead for the Congress-NC alliance, surpassing the 46-seat majority mark. However, prominent figures like Iltija Mufti and Sajjad Lone are currently trailing in their respective constituencies.

Here's full list of winners:

Candidate Party Constituency Status

Javaid Ahmad Mirchal JKN Karnah WON

Saifullah Mir JKN Trehgam WON

Mir Mohammad Fayaz JKPDP Kupwara WON

Qaysar Jamshaid Lone JKN Lolab WON

Sajad Gani Lone JKPC Handwara WON

Khursheed Ahmad Shiekh IND Langate WON

Irshad Rasool Kar JKN Sopore WON

Javid Ahmad Dar JKN Rafiabad WON

Javid Hassan Baig JKN Baramulla WON

Pirzada Farooq Ahmed Shah JKN Gulmarg WON

Irfan Hafiz Lone INC Wagoora - Kreeri WON

Javaid Riyaz JKN Pattan WON

Hilal Akbar Lone JKN Sonawari WON

Nizam Uddin Bhat INC Bandipora WON

Nazir Ahmad Khan JKN Gurez (ST) WON

Mian Mehar Ali JKN Kangan (ST) WON

Omar Abdullah JKN Ganderbal WON

Salman Sagar JKN Hazratbal WON

Ali Mohammad Sagar JKN Khanyar WON

Shamim Firdous JKN Habbakadal WON

Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed JKN Lal Chowk WON

Mushtaq Guroo JKN Channapora WON

Tanvir Sadiq JKN Zadibal WON

Mubarik Gul JKN Eidgah WON

Tariq Hameed Karra INC Central Shalteng WON

Omar Abdullah JKN Budgam WON

Shafi Ahmad Wani JKN Beerwah WON

Saif Ud Din Bhat JKN Khansahib WON

Advocate Abdul Rahim Rather JKN Chrar-i-Sharief WON

Ali Mohammad Dar JKN Chadoora WON

Hasnain Masoodi JKN Pampore WON

Rafiq Ahmad Naik JKPDP Tral WON

Waheed Ur Rehman Para JKPDP Pulwama WON

Ghulam Mohi Uddin Mir JKN Rajpora WON

Showkat Hussain Ganie JKN Zainapora WON

Shabir Ahmad Kullay IND Shopian WON

Sakeena Masood JKN D.H. Pora WON

Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami CPI(M) Kulgam WON

Peerzada Feroze Ahamad JKN Devsar WON

Gulam Ahmad Mir INC Dooru WON

Zafar Ali Khatana JKN Kokernag (ST) WON

Abdul Majeed Bhat JKN Anantnag West WON

Peerzada Mohammad Syed INC Anantnag WON

Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri JKN Srigufwara - Bijbehara WON

Reyaz Ahmad Khan JKN Shangus - Anantnag East WON

Altaf Ahmad Wani JKN Pahalgam WON

Payare Lal Sharma IND Inderwal WON

Shagun Parihar BJP Kishtwar WON

Sunil Kumar Sharma BJP Padder - Nagseni WON

Daleep Singh BJP Bhadarwah WON

Mehraj Malik AAAP Doda WON

Shakti Raj Parihar BJP Doda West WON

Arjun Singh Raju JKN Ramban WON

Sajad Shaheen JKN Banihal WON

Khurshied Ahmed JKN Gulabgarh (ST) WON

Kuldeep Raj Dubey BJP Reasi WON

Baldev Raj Sharma BJP Shri Mata Vaishno Devi WON

Pawan Kumar Gupta BJP Udhampur West WON

Ranbir Singh Pathania BJP Udhampur East WON

Balwant Singh Mankotia BJP Chenani WON

Sunil Bhardwaj BJP Ramnagar (SC) WON

Dr Rameshwar Singh IND Bani WON

Satish Kumar Sharma BJP Billawar WON

Darshan Kumar BJP Basohli WON

Rajiv Jasrotia BJP Jasrota WON

Dr. Bharat Bhushan BJP Kathua (SC) WON

Vijay Kumar BJP Hiranagar WON

Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal BJP Ramgarh (SC) WON

Surjeet Singh Slathia BJP Samba WON

Chander Parkash BJP Vijaypur WON

Rajeev Kumar BJP Bishnah (SC) WON

Gharu Ram BJP Suchetgarh (SC) WON

Dr. Narinder Singh Raina BJP R.S. Pura – Jammu South WON

Vikram Randhawa BJP Bahu WON

Yudhvir Sethi BJP Jammu East WON

Devender Singh Rana BJP Nagrota WON

Arvind Gupta BJP Jammu West WON

Sham Lal Sharma BJP Jammu North WON

Surinder Kumar BJP Marh (SC) WON

Mohan Lal BJP Akhnoor (SC) WON

Satish Sharma IND Chhamb WON

Randhir Singh BJP Kalakote - Sunderbani WON

Surinder Kumar Choudhary JKN Nowshera WON

Iftkar Ahmed INC Rajouri (ST) WON

Javid Iqbal JKN Budhal (ST) WON

Muzaffar Iqbal Khan IND Thannamandi (ST) WON

Choudhary Mohammed Akram IND Surankote (ST) WON

Ajaz Ahmed Jan JKN Poonch Haveli WON

Javed Ahmed Rana JKN Mendhar (ST) WON

Sajjad Shafi JKN Uri WON

The current delimitation has resulted in 90 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir legislature. The Kashmir Valley is somewhat underrepresented compared to the Jammu area. The Congress, together with the National Conference (NC), ran against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the elections for the 90 assembly seats. In the meanwhile, the valley-based People's Democratic Party (PDP) decided to run on its own.

Following the repeal of Article 370, the Union Territory held its first assembly election in August 2019. The first assembly election in a decade is also marked by these polls. Three rounds of voting were conducted in the Union Territory: on September 18, September 25, and October 1.

Voter turnout was 63.45% in all three phases, according to poll panel statistics. Sixty-one percent of voters registered to vote in the first phase, fifty-seven percent in the second, and sixty-eight percent in the third.



