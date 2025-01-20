Invest UP Pandal unveiled at Mahakumbh, highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s industrial potential

Uttar Pradesh launched the 'Invest UP' pandal at the Mahakumbh to showcase its industrial policies and attract investment. The initiative aims to highlight the state's industry-friendly environment and development projects, ultimately creating employment opportunities.

A new chapter of industrial development unfolded at Mahakumbh on Sunday with the inauguration of the ‘Invest UP’ pandal in Sector 25 of Mahakumbh Nagar. The pandal showcases the state's industrial policies, investment plans, and development projects.

The primary aim of this event is to position Uttar Pradesh as a major center for industrial investment, providing investors with detailed information on the government's industry-friendly policies.

The 'Invest UP' pandal was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh's Industrial Development Minister, Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi.' On this occasion, the Minister stated that under the inspiring guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the strong leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as one of the country's most attractive destinations for investment.

He further highlighted that new industrial policies such as the Single Window System and Special Economic Zones are transforming Uttar Pradesh into an ideal location for investors. The pandal also featured investment projects, industrial areas, and major achievements of the state, presented through digital and interactive mediums.

A large number of people visited the pandal, gaining insights into industrial investment and the state's development initiatives. Minister Nandi emphasized that the government’s objective is not only to foster industrial development but also to create abundant employment opportunities for the youth of the state, ensuring their prosperity.

