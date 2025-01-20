Invest UP Pandal unveiled at Mahakumbh, highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s industrial potential

Uttar Pradesh launched the 'Invest UP' pandal at the Mahakumbh to showcase its industrial policies and attract investment. The initiative aims to highlight the state's industry-friendly environment and development projects, ultimately creating employment opportunities.

Invest UP Pandal unveiled at Mahakumbh highlighting Uttar Pradesh industrial potential
Author
Asianet Newsable English
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 9:43 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 9:43 AM IST

A new chapter of industrial development unfolded at Mahakumbh on Sunday with the inauguration of the ‘Invest UP’ pandal in Sector 25 of Mahakumbh Nagar. The pandal showcases the state's industrial policies, investment plans, and development projects. 

The primary aim of this event is to position Uttar Pradesh as a major center for industrial investment, providing investors with detailed information on the government's industry-friendly policies.

The 'Invest UP' pandal was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh's Industrial Development Minister, Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi.' On this occasion, the Minister stated that under the inspiring guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the strong leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as one of the country's most attractive destinations for investment. 

He further highlighted that new industrial policies such as the Single Window System and Special Economic Zones are transforming Uttar Pradesh into an ideal location for investors. The pandal also featured investment projects, industrial areas, and major achievements of the state, presented through digital and interactive mediums.

A large number of people visited the pandal, gaining insights into industrial investment and the state's development initiatives. Minister Nandi emphasized that the government’s objective is not only to foster industrial development but also to create abundant employment opportunities for the youth of the state, ensuring their prosperity.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sharon Raj murder case: Convict Greeshma sentenced to death penalty anr

BREAKING: Sharon Raj murder case: Convict Greeshma gets death sentence, uncle sentenced to 3 years

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: How 'shoe colour' & 500 CCTV cameras helped Mumbai cops track the attacker shk

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: How 'shoe colour' & 500 CCTV cameras helped Mumbai cops track the attacker

Metro train pilot saves life of young man attempting suicide at Jalahalli station, Bengaluru vkp

BREAKING: Man attempts suicide at Bengaluru's Jalahalli metro station, Green line disrupted for 15 mins

Bengaluru techie duped of Rs 2.80 crore with 'free mobile gift' scam vkp

Bengaluru techie duped of Rs 2.80 crore with 'free mobile gift' scam

Man says ChatGPT diagnosed rare kidney disease even before doctors, saved his life; read his story shk

Man says ChatGPT diagnosed rare kidney disease even before doctors, saved his life; read his story

Recent Stories

Sharon Raj murder case: Convict Greeshma sentenced to death penalty anr

BREAKING: Sharon Raj murder case: Convict Greeshma gets death sentence, uncle sentenced to 3 years

Know Sanskrit origins of AM-PM and Vedic knowledge of time keeping ATG

Know Sanskrit origins of AM-PM and Vedic knowledge of time keeping

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: How 'shoe colour' & 500 CCTV cameras helped Mumbai cops track the attacker shk

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: How 'shoe colour' & 500 CCTV cameras helped Mumbai cops track the attacker

Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra begins shooting for his next with Janvhi Kapoor [PHOTO] ATG

Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra begins shooting for his next with Janvhi Kapoor [PHOTO]

Metro train pilot saves life of young man attempting suicide at Jalahalli station, Bengaluru vkp

BREAKING: Man attempts suicide at Bengaluru's Jalahalli metro station, Green line disrupted for 15 mins

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena Face-off to Arjan Vailly Re and Don's Track

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena Face-off to Arjan Vailly Re and Don's Track

Video Icon
Tripti Dimri's Cat Jerru Stays in DND Mode, Melts Fans on Instagram #PetVideo

Tripti Dimri's Cat Jerru Stays in DND Mode, Melts Fans on Instagram #PetVideo

Video Icon
BB 18 Grand Finale: Sher Khul Gaye Performance by Vivian, Karan and Avinash Set Stage on Fire!

BB 18 Grand Finale: Sher Khul Gaye Performance by Vivian, Karan and Avinash Set Stage on Fire!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE: Avinash, Eisha, Chum and Karan's Electrifying Dance Performance!

Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE: Avinash, Eisha, Chum and Karan's Electrifying Dance Performance!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE! When and Where to Watch?

Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE! When and Where to Watch?

Video Icon