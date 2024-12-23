Indian aviation poised for growth in 2025: Domestic passengers to soar to 170 mn by March, new airlines & more

India's aviation sector is poised for significant growth in 2025, driven by mega-mergers, fleet expansions, and new airlines, despite challenges like supply chain disruptions and safety concerns.

Indian aviation industry set for major expansion in 2025 with mergers, fleet growth, and new airlines dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 12:55 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

New Delhi: The Indian aviation industry is poised for substantial expansion in 2025, driven by mega-mergers, fleet expansions, and increasing demand for air travel. The sector is expected to witness significant developments, including the growth of direct overseas flights, the introduction of new airlines, and efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Also Read: 'They'll even tax your popcorn': Startup founder's post asking high earners to 'leave India' sparks debate

One of the most significant developments in the Indian aviation sector is the completion of the Air India-Vistara merger, creating an integrated airline that will fly over 120,000 passengers daily and connect more than 90 destinations. This merger, along with the integration of Air India Express and AIX Connect, has created a full-service carrier and a low-cost carrier of scale for the Tata Group.

Air India has also placed an order for 100 more Airbus aircraft, comprising 10 wide-body A350s and 90 narrow-body A320 family planes. This is in addition to the orders for 470 aircraft that Air India had placed with Airbus and Boeing last year.

The Indian aviation sector is also witnessing the launch of new airlines, with Akasa Air being one of the notable examples. The airline has placed an order for 150 more Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and is expected to expand its operations in the coming year.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, has also introduced business class seats in select flights and is expanding its international connectivity with new routes and codeshare partnerships.

Despite the significant growth prospects, the Indian aviation sector is not without its challenges. Supply chain disruptions are impacting aircraft deliveries, and issues at Boeing and engine problems are compounding the woes for airlines.

The sector is also grappling with concerns related to pilot fatigue, safety issues, and the virtual duopoly of IndiGo and Air India Group, which together have over 90% domestic market share.

India's domestic air traffic is projected to jump to 164-170 million by March 2025 and the long-term focus will be on increasing wide-body aircraft, providing more direct overseas flight connectivity and thereby making the country a global aviation hub.

The Indian government has taken several steps to promote the growth of the aviation sector. The Parliament has passed The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak 2024, which replaces the 90-year-old Aircraft Act and aims to improve the ease of doing business in aviation.

The government has also announced plans to develop two new airports, Noida and Navi Mumbai, which are expected to be operational in 2025.

The Indian aviation sector is expected to witness significant growth in 2025, driven by increasing demand for air travel, fleet expansions, and the introduction of new airlines. However, the sector will also need to address the challenges related to supply chain disruptions, pilot fatigue, and safety issues.

As Air India's Campbell Wilson noted, the transformation of the Indian aviation sector is a "Test match and not a T20." The sector is in for the long haul, and 2025 is expected to be a significant year in its growth journey.

Also Read: Bengaluru techie loses alarming Rs 11.8 crore in 'digital arrest' fraud involving fake TRAI & police officers

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

3 marriages, Rs 1.25 crore: How 'Looteri Dulhan' swindled money from wealthy grooms AJR

3 marriages, Rs 1.25 crore: How 'Looteri Dulhan' swindled money from wealthy grooms

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Parents trace, murder man who allegedly harassed their minor daughter anr

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Class 7 girl goes missing, parents murder online friend who allegedly harassed her

Nelamangala accident: Truck driver claims he lost control while trying to avoid colliding with car ahead snt

Nelamangala accident: Truck driver claims he lost control while trying to avoid colliding with car ahead

No Khel Ratna nomination for Paris Olympics hero Manu Bhaker? Row erupts as family expresses disappointment snt

No Khel Ratna nomination for Paris Olympics hero Manu Bhaker? Row erupts as family expresses disappointment

Passengers on Surat-Bangkok flight run out of liquor, thepla drink 15 litre alcohol worth Rs 1.80 lakh gcw

Passengers on Surat-Bangkok flight run out of liquor, drink 15 litre alcohol worth Rs 1.80 lakh

Recent Stories

WhatsApp to stop working on older Android phones from January 1, 2025; Is your gadget on the list? gcw

WhatsApp to stop working on older Android phones from January 1, 2025; Is your gadget on the list?

3 marriages, Rs 1.25 crore: How 'Looteri Dulhan' swindled money from wealthy grooms AJR

3 marriages, Rs 1.25 crore: How 'Looteri Dulhan' swindled money from wealthy grooms

Earth-like life on Moon? Japan plans massive spinning Moon city for 10,000 people, launches research shk

Earth-like life on Moon? Japan plans massive spinning Moon city for 10,000 people, launches research

SAIL to Adani Wilmar: Top 10 stock market gainers for December ATG

SAIL to Adani Wilmar: Top 10 stock market gainers for December

SBI to HAL: 10 TOP stocks for long-term investment in 2025 ATG

SBI to HAL: 10 TOP stocks for long-term investment in 2025

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon