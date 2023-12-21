Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Poonch terror ambush: Indian Army truck targeted, security reinforced

    Reinforcements have reportedly been dispatched to the vicinity of the ambush site, where ongoing firing has been observed, according to reports. Sources indicated that the assault on the army truck occurred at Dera Ki Gali (DKG), situated within Poonch's Surankote area, amplifying security concerns in the region.

    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 5:41 PM IST

    In a disturbing incident, the Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (December 21) witnessed a disconcerting incident as terrorists, purportedly backed by Pakistan, ambushed an Indian Army truck. This alarming episode has raised concerns regarding potential casualties. Simultaneously, Indian Army Counter Terror Operations were actively underway near the site of the attack along the DKG-Buffliaz Road.

    Reports emerged of reinforcements being urgently deployed to the area surrounding the ambush, where ongoing firing was reported to be taking place.

    The assault on the army truck occurred at Dera Ki Gali (DKG) within Poonch's Surankote area, intensifying security concerns throughout the region.

    The disturbing incident unfolded a day subsequent to an explosion within the premises of an armed police unit in the Poonch district. According to officials, the explosion occurred during the night between December 19 and 20 in the Surankote area, resulting in damage to the windows of parked vehicles nearby. Authorities promptly initiated investigations into the incident.

    Regrettably, the region has transformed into a terrorist hotspot in recent years, witnessing multiple grave attacks on the armed forces.

    Earlier in April and May of this year, the Rajouri-Poonch region suffered significant losses with the demise of 10 soldiers in twin attacks. This area, which had experienced a relatively peaceful period free from terrorism between 2003 and 2021, has encountered a resurgence in hostile encounters and conflicts in recent times.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 6:10 PM IST
    Video Icon