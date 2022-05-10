Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Around 18.15 crore balance, unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre

    Over 193.53 crore of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed to the states/UTs under the free of cost channel and direct state procurement categories.
     

    Around 18.15 crore balance, unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre - adt
    New Delhi, First Published May 10, 2022, 3:41 PM IST

    The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on Tuesday that nearly 18.15 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccines are present in the states and Union Territories (UTs).

    Following the statement by the ministry, nearly 18.15 crore, i.e., (18,15,94,995) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are available with the states/UTs for administration. 

    It further added that over 193.53 crore, (1,93,53,58,865) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed to the states/UTs under the free of cost channel and direct state procurement categories.

    The release also read that as a part of the nationwide vaccination campaign, the Centre has been assisting states and UTs by providing them with free COVID-19 vaccines. The Union Government would acquire and supply (free of charge) 75 per cent of the vaccines manufactured by vaccine makers in the country to states and UTs in the new phase of the COVID-19 vaccination effort.

    India has vaccinated nearly 190.50 crore (1,90,50,86,706) as per the latest reports. This was accomplished after 2,37,09,334 sessions.

    COVID-19 vaccination for the group of 12-14 years started on March 16, and until now, nearly 3.06 crore, (3,06,99,031) have been administered with their first dose, the Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated on Tuesday.

    Through Twitter, he informed and wrote that over 3 crore children aged 12 to 14 had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Also, congratulated the "young friend" who has been immunised.

    Until now, 3,06,69,820 children aged 12 to 14 have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,02,00,272 received the second dose.

    5,87,70,428 have been immunised with first doses and 4,33,08,651 second doses in children between 15 to 18 aged.

