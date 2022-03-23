Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Income Tax department conducts searches at multiple premises of Hero Motocorp

    Income Tax department is conducting searches at multiple premises of Hero Motocorp. The office and residence of promoter Pawan Munjal and premises linked to the top officials of the company are covered in this search.

    Income Tax department conducts searches at multiple premises of Hero Motocorp gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 10:46 AM IST

    The Income Tax Department searched Hero Motors' headquarters, as well as many other locations in Delhi-NCR, on Wednesday. This search includes the promoter Pawan Munjal's office and apartment, as well as locations associated with the company's senior personnel.

    Pawan Munjal is the CEO of Hero MotoCorp, a manufacturer of two-wheelers. It currently operates in 40 countries in Asia, Africa, South America, and Central America. 

    Hero MotoCorp operates eight globally benchmarked production facilities, six of which are in India and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh. With a market share of more than 50% in the local motorcycle industry, the two-wheeler manufacturer is a dominating market leader in India.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 11:14 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Novovax Covid vaccine receives emergency approval, all about it - ADT

    Novavax Covid vaccine receives emergency approval, all about it

    India achieves $400 billion goods exports target 9 days ahead of schedule

    India achieves $400 billion exports target 9 days before schedule

    The untold story of Kashmiri Pandit camps from summer of 1989

    The untold story from the Kashmir Files

    Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway: Why vehicle owners will suffer today - ADT

    Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway: Why vehicle owners will suffer today

    Govt DAC gives nod to Army satellite and other hardware worth Rs 8357 crore

    Govt gives nod to acquire Army satellite and other hardware worth Rs 8,357 crore

    Recent Stories

    Sri Lanka economic crisis Long queue at pumps no electricity more gcw

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Long queue at pumps, no electricity, more

    Novovax Covid vaccine receives emergency approval, all about it - ADT

    Novavax Covid vaccine receives emergency approval, all about it

    French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal preparations hampered; to be out of action for 6 weeks-ayh

    Rafael Nadal to be out of action for six weeks

    All you need to know about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange s fiancee Stella Morris gcw

    Who is Stella Morris, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's fiancee?

    India achieves $400 billion goods exports target 9 days ahead of schedule

    India achieves $400 billion exports target 9 days before schedule

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon