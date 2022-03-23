Income Tax department conducts searches at multiple premises of Hero Motocorp

Income Tax department is conducting searches at multiple premises of Hero Motocorp. The office and residence of promoter Pawan Munjal and premises linked to the top officials of the company are covered in this search.

The Income Tax Department searched Hero Motors' headquarters, as well as many other locations in Delhi-NCR, on Wednesday. This search includes the promoter Pawan Munjal's office and apartment, as well as locations associated with the company's senior personnel.

Pawan Munjal is the CEO of Hero MotoCorp, a manufacturer of two-wheelers. It currently operates in 40 countries in Asia, Africa, South America, and Central America.

Hero MotoCorp operates eight globally benchmarked production facilities, six of which are in India and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh. With a market share of more than 50% in the local motorcycle industry, the two-wheeler manufacturer is a dominating market leader in India.