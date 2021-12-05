'Moment of great pride': Over 50% of India's adult population now fully vaccinated against Coronavirus

According to data released by the Health Ministry on Sunday morning, a total of 127.66 crore vaccine doses have been provided thus far.

Over half of India's adult population is now completely immunised against COVID-19. The news comes as the country braces itself for the newly discovered Omicron form and demands booster doses. Having started the immunisation campaign in January, India reached the one billion vaccine mark in mid-October this year.

According to data released by the Health Ministry on Sunday morning, a total of 127.66 crore vaccine doses have been provided thus far. At 10:30 a.m., more than 47.59 crore people had been fully vaccinated with two doses, according to the CoWIN dashboard. On Saturday, India gave one crore COVID-19 vaccinations within 24 hours for the sixth time in the country's history.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to the micro-blogging site, congratulated India, and called it 'great pride' as 50% of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated.



In January of this year, India launched one of the world's largest immunisation campaigns involving healthcare and frontline workers. The second phase began in March, with all senior citizens and those over 45 with specific co-morbidities becoming eligible, followed by another expansion in early April to accommodate all adults over 45. The next month, the government increased its immunisation campaign by allowing anybody above 18 to be vaccinated.

Finally, on May 1, the government extended its vaccine campaign to cover all adults. Until now, the government has depended on three vaccines: Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik V, with countless more recently licenced for emergency use.