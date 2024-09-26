Heavy rains disrupt Mumbai: Local transport, services gradually return to normal

As of Thursday morning, rainfall had ceased in most parts of the city, although overcast skies lingered. Local trains resumed operations with only minor delays reported. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses also hit the roads early.

Rail traffic and vehicular movements in Mumbai gradually returned to normal on Thursday (September 26) after heavy rainfall wreaked havoc across the city a day earlier. The torrential downpour had inundated low-lying areas, brought local train services to a standstill, and forced the diversion of at least 14 incoming flights. Tragically, a 45-year-old woman lost her life after drowning in a drain that overflowed in suburban Andheri due to the severe weather.

In an emergency response, police assisted a pregnant woman in her ninth month, ensuring she reached a hospital in Ghatkopar after she was unable to find transport amidst the heavy rains at night.

Previously, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Mumbai and surrounding districts, including Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, predicting continued thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. The IMD's 8 am weather update warned of "thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall with gusty winds reaching 40-50 km/h."

In response to the adverse weather conditions, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city on Thursday. Educational institutions in Thane, Palghar, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad also closed their doors as a precaution.

The BMC and local police urged residents to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary. "Mumbaikars, if not required, avoid stepping out of home," the BMC advised on social media platform X.

Wednesday's deluge had transformed several roads, particularly in the Sonapur area of Bhandup, into fast-moving rivers, with some locations receiving over 100 mm of rain within just five hours. Key thoroughfares such as Ghatkopar-Andheri Road, Khairani Road, and LBS Marg were submerged, leaving many areas with chest-deep water.

Residents reported significant damage to their belongings as water entered homes, exacerbating the impact of the flooding. Additionally, the heavy rainfall caused significant disruptions to local train services. Commuters were stranded at major stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), as services were halted for several hours due to submerged tracks.

One commuter shared their ordeal, saying they took a fast train from Thane station to Byculla at 8 pm on Wednesday, only to reach Chinchpokli station at 12:55 am—a journey that typically takes just 45 minutes.

