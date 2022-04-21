'Heavy penalty will be imposed if...': Nitin Gadkari after EV vehicles catch fire

"Several accidents employing electric two-wheelers have been reported in the previous two months. It is tragic that some individuals have died and others have been hurt as a result of these tragedies. We have formed an Expert Committee to investigate these instances and offer suggestions on corrective actions," the Union Minister stated in a series of tweets.

Noting that multiple mishaps using electric scooters have occurred in the recent two months, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari stated on Thursday that an expert committee would investigate the accidents and that high penalties, among other measures, will be imposed, sending a strong message.

"We will issue the required orders on the defaulting corporations based on the reports. We will be issuing quality-focused recommendations for electric vehicles very shortly," he further said. Adding further, Gadkari said, "If any corporation is found to be careless in their practises, a severe penalty would be applied, and all defective cars will be recalled."

The Minister has encouraged the firms to take aggressive measures in the subject, emphasising the government's commitment to ensuring commuter safety.

India aims to account for 80% of total two-wheeler sales by 2030, up from 2% in electric scooters and motorcycles. The government is providing significant incentives to encourage the production of electric vehicles in the country.

