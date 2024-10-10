Heartwarming! Ratan Tata’s beloved dog 'Goa' pays final respects at his funeral (WATCH)

Ratan Tata, a renowned industrialist and philanthropist, passed away yesterday at 86 in Mumbai. He was a passionate dog lover, dedicating his life to animal welfare, especially stray dogs. His beloved dog, Goa, paid last respects at his funeral.

New Delhi: Ratan Tata was not only a renowned industrialist and philanthropist but also a passionate dog lover< He passed away at the age of 86 in Mumbai yesterday. In his honor, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across government offices in Maharashtra.

Tata was well-known for his compassion towards dogs and his advocacy for the welfare of stray animals. He was particularly dedicated to ensuring the safety of abandoned pets, especially during the monsoon season when stray dogs often seek refuge under cars.

At Tata's funeral, his beloved dog, 'Goa', paid his last respects. The name 'Goa' has a special significance; Ratan Tata adopted the dog during a visit to Goa, where the stray began following him. He brought 'Goa' back to Mumbai, where the dog lived in Bombay House alongside other rescued strays. This historic building serves as the headquarters of the Tata Group and is known for welcoming stray dogs, much like the iconic Taj Hotel.

The caretaker of 'Goa' shared, "He has been with us for the last 11 years. The security guards brought this dog from Goa during a picnic. Ratan Tata loved him dearly." Tata frequently shared photos with 'Goa' and other dogs on his Instagram account.

Tata's bond with dogs was profound. In 2018, he was to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the British Royal Family, organized by King Charles III (then Prince Charles) and the British Asian Trust, recognizing his philanthropic contributions. Although he initially confirmed his attendance, he opted to stay home to care for his sick dog. Businessman Suhel Seth recounted Tata's words: "Tango and Tito, my dogs—one of them has fallen terribly ill. I can't leave him and come."

Among his many philanthropic initiatives, Tata had a vision for the Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai (SAHM), which is equipped with advanced technology to care for animals. This project, which opened in July, is a five-story facility capable of accommodating nearly 200 patients. Initially announced in 2017, the hospital's location was moved to a central area to better serve pet owners, as Tata believed the original site in Navi Mumbai would be inconvenient for them.

