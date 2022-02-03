Haryana’s 75 per cent job quota for locals in private sector put on hold

The provision of 75% reservation in private sector employment was a key election promise of Chautala's Jannyak Janta Party (JJP), but the latest judgement from the Punjab and Haryana High Court has dealt a significant blow to the ruling coalition.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has delayed the Haryana government's announcement last month of a 75% reservation in the private sector for state residents. Following the bill's passage, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala stated that it would provide new opportunities for young people. He described it as a "historic day" for Haryana's young, saying that the labour department has built a dedicated platform where enterprises in the state would have to reflect the number of vacancies, which will be continually monitored by the government.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, applies to occupations paying up to Rs 30,000 per month in gross monthly income or compensation. According to the law, any infringement of any aspect of this Act was to be considered a penal offence, and a hotline number was also established for individuals to voice their complaints.

The provision of 75% reservation in private sector employment was a key election promise of Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), but the latest judgement from the Punjab and Haryana High Court has dealt a significant blow to the ruling coalition.