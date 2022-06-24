Gujarat riots: SC upholds SIT clean chit to PM Narendra Modi; rejects plea by Zakia Jafri

A Supreme Court panel comprised of Justices AM Khawilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and CT Ravikumar was hearing Zakia Jafri's petition challenging the respite granted to 64 people, including the Prime Minister.

In a significant step, the Supreme Court upheld the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) clean chit of PM Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots case. A Supreme Court panel comprised of Justices AM Khawilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and CT Ravikumar was hearing Zakia Jafri's petition challenging the respite granted to 64 people, including the Prime Minister.

In 2002, Prime Minister Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Zakia Jafri had petitioned the Supreme Court, questioning the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) exoneration of then-Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi and numerous others in the Gujarat riots case.

Zakia Jafri is the widow of Congress politician Ehsan Jafri, who was slain in the 2002 Gulberg Society riots in Ahmedabad.

The Supreme Court observed, "We do not accept the petitioner's argument that the inquiry violated the rule of law. We uphold the decision of the Magistrate in accepting the final report submitted by the SIT and rejecting the protest petition". It ruled that Jafri's appeal was "devoid of merits" and should be rejected.

The Supreme Court confirmed the magistrate's judgement dismissing Zakia Jafri's protest appeal against the SIT's closure report.

Earlier in the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the Gujarat government, and senior attorney Mukul Rohtagi, who represented the SIT, lambasted Jafri, claiming that the SIT performed a comprehensive investigation and found no "prosecutable evidence." They also claimed that Teesta Setalvad, petitioner No. 2, had vested interests and was pursuing a long campaign only to "keep the kettle boiling" in relation to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The SIT issued the closure report on February 8, 2012, concluding that there was "no prosecutable evidence" against Modi and 63 others, including top government officials.

Ehsan Jafri was one among 68 persons murdered in the clashes. The rioting began a day after the S-6 Coach of the Sabarmati Express was burned down at Godhra, killing 59 people and sparking communal riots in Gujarat.