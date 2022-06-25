Gujarat riots: Amit Shah lauds PM Modi's silent resilience for 19 years after 'golden' truth emerges

"All claims have been rejected by the Supreme Court. You may argue that the claims were politically driven, and this has been proven. It was a 19-year struggle, and such a powerful commander bore suffering like Lord Shiva, who swallowed poison and continued to fight. The truth has now emerged like gleaming gold," Shah stated.

A day after the Supreme Court upheld the SIT's clean chit to the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi and 63 others in the 2002 communal riots in the state, Union Minister Amit Shah claimed the truth had emerged 'shining like gold'.

The BJP leader stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "endured false claims" about the 2002 Gujarat riots silently for 19 years while the judicial procedure was ongoing.

In an interview with the news agency ANI, Shah described Modi as "Lord Shiva who ingested poison and retained it in his throat" for 19 years.

"I have witnessed Modiji go through this agony, confronting the charges despite being on the side of truth, and he did not comment since the court process was ongoing. This can only be done by a man with a strong heart. I could have done this interview in 2003 as Gujarat Home Minister and then as party head.," he said.

Shah further said PM Modi did not say anything until the court procedure was concluded, thus he had no impact. "He went through it all silently," he added.

The Union Home Minister denied that the Gujarat administration delayed sending the army to deal with the riots, noting that former Punjab Police Chief KPS Gill, a respected top policeman, had described the state government's conduct as "quick and impartial."

In its verdict on Friday, the apex court upheld the SIT's clean chit to the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi and 63 others in the 2002 riots case, saying there is no material to show the violence after the Godhra train carnage was pre-planned owing to the criminal conspiracy allegedly hatched at the "highest level" in the state.